90 Day Fiance fans relive memorable Larissa Lima scene

Former 90 Day Fiance cast member Larissa Lima is well known within the franchise and in pop culture for her time on the show and its spinoffs.

Larissa was a controversial figure for fans of the show because of the three domestic violence charges she got against her now-ex-husband Colt Johnson during the short time she was in America.

Colt and Larissa were only married for six months before they called it quits, and Larissa moved on while staying in America despite her criminal charges.

Over her time on the show, Larissa delivered some highly dramatic moments, stand-out phrases, and quotes and garnered a large following of supporters and haters.

Larissa was fired from the network for doing cam modeling but has since become an enigma for her many plastic surgeries and bustling adult content.

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are reliving one particularly funny moment of Larissa’s from Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance fans reflected on a classic Larissa Lima scene from the show

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram shared a scene of Larissa from Happily Ever After? when she was talking about what some of her haters have said about her. This was before she started getting an immense amount of plastic surgery.

The post showed Larissa giving an interview on the show, saying, “[They] call me, send message calling my butt ‘cheesy butt.'”

The post’s caption read, “LMMAFAO I actually miss Larissa on the show.”

Colt’s now-wife Vanessa Guerra commented on the post saying, “Me too. She had the best lines.”

The comments section was also filled with 90 Day fans who gave their opinion on Larissa after watching the clip.

One person said, “I would totally take Larissa a million times over some of these girls….”

Another remarked, “This will never get old!!”

Some else commented, “She put this show on the map.”

Larissa Lima is single and living in Las Vegas

After a short stint in Colorado Springs with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols, Larissa moved back to Las Vegas and has lived there since, close to her plastic surgeons, as she has cited.

Larissa appears to be single and has said that the dating pool in Las Vegas is awful.

90 Day fans can find Larissa’s private Instagram @larissalimareal, where she has almost 650k followers.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.