90 Day Fiance fans react to Kobe’s friend Temperature

Kobe Blaise’s friend Temperature has been a hot topic for 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten a chance to meet Kobe Blaise’s Cameroonian friend Temperature twice now, and they seem to have several strong impressions.

90 Day fans watched Temperature firmly assert that Kobe needed to take his manhood back from his fiancee Emily Bieberly.

Kobe appreciated the advice of his friend, but it did not go well when he tried to implement a head of household mentality on Emily.

Furthermore, Temperature rubbed Emily’s family the wrong way with his rhetoric at their family dinner a few days before the wedding.

During the latest episode, Temperature brought up Kobe and Emily moving to Ohio and told Emily that he knew the secret about their second pregnancy.

With many strong feelings on the show floating around from Temperature and from Emily and her family toward Temperature, viewers also have reacted to what they’ve seen.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Kobe Blaise’s friend Temperature

90 Day viewers have several opinions on Temperature after he rocked several topics in Emily and Kobe’s relationship.

Much of the 90 Day audience liked Temperature’s approach to calling Emily out and supporting his friend, while others were not on board with his viewpoints in general.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

One viewer shared, “Temperature, who has failed to secure a woman to date him let alone marry him…thinks he can make decisions for Kobe and Emily. This man has all types of false confidence.”

Pic credit: @georgemossey/Twitter

While another stated, “Temperature is the first person in that whole town to give Emily his opinion without being afraid, and he’s doing it wearing a custard outfit That’s balls, my friend! That’s balls!”

Pic credit: @tv_mark2015/Twitter

One critic took the opportunity to merit Temperature for exposing some of Emily’s perceived controlling traits.

They remarked, “This woman is so miserable and controlling, she can’t stand that she can’t control the conversation when they don’t speak English… Temperature is on a mission to throw all kinds of monkey wrenches in this program. And i am here for it.”

This woman is so miserable and controlling, she can't stand that she can't control the conversation when they don't speak English… Temperature is on a mission to throw all kinds of monkey wrenches in this program. And i am here for it.#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/u096GMr1CJ — Janéa Marrero Oussat 💖🇵🇷🇲🇦 (@NewYorican75) July 25, 2022

While someone else voiced, “I see why Temperature has his nickname. He turns up the heat on hos. He is discussing everything with Emily that Kobe should but is too intimidated, because Emily doesn’t do s**t but argue and be disrespectful. Temperature is a GREAT friend.”

Pic credit: @spoielled/Twitter

90 Day Fiance viewers will see Temperature again

With Emily and Kobe’s wedding just a few days away and Temperature set to be Kobe’s best man, viewers will get another chance to watch Temperature in action.

90 Day fans can also most likely count on hearing Emily’s opinion on him and his viewpoints in her relationship since he has not been holding back, and she has not been a fan of him.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.