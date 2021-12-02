90 Day Fiance fans react after Varya Malina shares Geoffrey Paschel prison photo

90 Day Fiance fans had strong reactions to Varya’s post about Geoffrey in prison. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Varya Malina shared a picture on her Instagram of Geoffrey Paschel in prison. He was convicted in early October of the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiancee, stemming from a June 2019 incident.

Varya has thrown her full support behind him as he awaits his sentencing on February 3rd, 2022, where he faces up to 30 years for the kidnapping charge alone in the state of Tennessee.

The photo Varya posted was the first she has shared of him behind bars, and 90 Day Fiance fans had wild reactions.

Varya Malina evoked strong reactions from 90 Day Fiance fans for her prison photo of Geoffrey Paschel

Varya’s Instagram story post featured a photo of Geoffrey in his prison uniform on the phone, and she added the caption, “I told him about the videos I posted yesterday in my stories and your reactions (laughing/crying emoji). It made him laugh.”

Many 90 Day fan pages reposted Varya’s story and accompanied it with their harsh opinions.

Popular 90 Day meme page @truecrime_jankie said, “Abuser looking like s**t. Prison is defiantly not his place to shine! – also thanks V for confirming what i suspected: that you are seeking attention through this man for your likes & followers. No way he wanted this shit snap shared on SM.”

Another popular fan page, @i.b.trash.talkin, reposted the photo and added, “[Look] AT GEOFFREY‼️ NOT SUCH A PRETTY BOY ANYMORE IS HE?

I STILL CANT BELIEVE VARYA IS STANDING BY HIS SIDE. SHE LOST THE RESPECT I ONCE HAD FOR HER. NOT ONLY DOES HE LOOK LIKE (poop emoji), SHE LOOKS LIKE A (clown emoji).”

Reactions to Varya’s post about Geoffrey were strong. Pic credit: @i.b.trash.talkin/Instagram

Another 90 Day fan page shared the photo and included the caption, “The first documented sighting of Geoffrey in his new habitat.”

Someone in the comments remarked, “Damn, he looks rough. Is that a scar on his forehead?”

Varya’s post about Geoffrey was criticized by 90 Day fan pages. @90daysonblast_backup/Instagram

Varya Malina’s support of Geoffrey has been widely criticized

Varya has gone to great lengths to continue her relationship with Geoffrey despite his conviction and evidence that he was engaging with other women while he was in a relationship with her.

She has taken it upon herself to be the face of handling his affairs and has pleaded with his supporters to donate money to him.

Varya even uprooted her life in Florida and seemingly moved into Geoffrey’s house in Tennessee.

