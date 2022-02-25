90 Day Fiance fans question why Natalie Mordovtseva is still in America after visiting Varya Malina in Florida

Natalie Mordovtseva is under fire from 90 Day Fiance critics who don’t know why she is still in America after a recent hangout with Varya Malina in Florida. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Varya Malina have been galavanting around Florida together and critics are wondering why Natalie is still in America if she and Mike Youngquist are no longer together.

It was revealed during Season 2 of The Single Life’s Tell All that Mike never filed Natalie’s green card paperwork so viewers have been questioning Natalie’s apparent comfortability in America.

Ukrainian native Natalie and Russian native Varya Malina have been controversial figures within the 90 Day franchise for different reasons, so their hang out was touchy for many observers in general.

The Instagram video reel posted by Varya garnered attention from some supporters but there was also a dominant voice from haters who took issue with Natalie’s unbothered presence in America.

Varya posted a compilation video of her recent time spent in and around Tampa, Florida with Natalie and while there was some support from 90 Day Fiance fans, many felt conflicted.

Natalie’s continued presence in America despite her breakup from Mike was the focal point of a lot of criticism on the post.

The video itself featured Natalie in the driver’s seat as she picked Varya up, and then the two of them were shown walking and having fun on the beach.

Varya captioned the video, “Tampa welcomes me with Natalie’s warm hugs.”

The comments section had an interesting mix of strong opinions either in favor of their hangout or criticizing Natalie.

One of the top comments on the post read, “When is [Natalie] leaving the country? We all know she was only using Mike to gain status here.”

Another person poked, “How is Natalie even in the US?!”

There was a Varya fan who warned, “Don’t let her go freaking crazy on U. Watch ur back U can’t trust her….!”

Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya Malina’s 90 Day Fiance partner Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison

Varya has been mired in her own controversy over her continued adoration and support of her Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel after he was convicted of kidnapping and brutally assaulting his ex-fiance and sentenced to 18 years hard time.

Geoffrey perpetrated the violent attack just weeks before he left for Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Varya uprooted her life in Florida and moved into Geoffrey’s house, was present at the sentencing, asked for money from Geoffrey’s supporters, and has advocated for his innocence despite the conviction and sentence among other moves in support of him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.