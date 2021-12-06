90 Day Fiance fans question why Biniyam Shibre and Victor McLean got their visas approved before Michael Ilesanmi

90 Day Fiance fans were reminded at The Other Way Tell All that Michael has still not been approved for his visa while Biniyam and Victor have. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast and viewers were surprised to see both Biniyam Shibre and Victor McLean at the Tell All because it signaled their apparent visa approval to come to America.

Meanwhile, Angela Deem’s husband Michael Ilesanmi has already been denied the K-1 visa and they have been waiting for the results of their spousal visa filing for over a year of which Angela said could take up to 28 months.

The approval of Biniyam and Victor’s visas over Michael’s has fans scratching their heads and feeling bewildered at the system.

90 Day Fiance fans expressed their surprise over Biniyam Shibre and Victor McLean getting visas over Michael Ilesanmi

Biniyam appeared on stage at the Tell All alongside Ari and Victor with Ellie, which left viewers questioning why Michael Ilesanmi has still not been approved to come to America yet.

On Twitter, one 90 Day fan used a GIF of Michael where he looks stressed and is rubbing his hand over his face while semi-smiling.

The caption read, “How did Bini get his Visa before Michael? Lol.”

It was also apparent that Victor was in the US and on stage with Ellie and, while they didn’t come out and say their K-1 visa was approved, it was implied.

Another Twitter user made a meme using a GIF of someone laughing hysterically and commented, “Your telling me that Biniyam and Victor are in the US and Michael is still in Nigeria (laughing/crying emojis and skull and crossbones emoji).”

Why has Michael Ilesanmi’s visa not been approved yet?

There are a number of reasons why Michael’s K-1 visa could have been denied and why his spousal visa is taking so long.

If Angela is financially supporting her whole family like she appears to be, then she may not meet the income requirement necessary for her to support Michael in America.

Angela also has DUI convictions which could spell trouble in her approval odds.

Who is in power and immigration laws are also a consideration as well as the global coronavirus pandemic that has been slowing down operations.

Hopefully, Michael won’t have to wait too much longer for the response that will determine so much about his future.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.