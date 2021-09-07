90 Day Fiance fans miss the way Darcey Silva used to look — see pics of the TLC star then and now

Shocked 90 Day Fiance fans remarked at how different Darcey used to look on Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva has not been shy about how much she enjoys plastic surgery and what she has done, but many 90 Day Fiance fans think she has gone too far since appearing on Before the 90 Days.

A slew of viewers commented on a picture of Darcey when she was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, which was in 2016, with her ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks.

Many fans of the show and critics of Darcey wish she never got so into fillers because they feel her appearance has transformed so much from what she used to look like. They also feel that she was already beautiful.

90 Day Fiance viewers remark at the way Darcey Silva used to look on Before the 90 Days

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posted a picture of Darcey from Before the 90 Days when many feel she looked her best. @youreroadtochuckness wrote above the picture, “I really wish Darcy stopped with the fillers here.”

Darcey was known to have fillers back then but has taken her plastic surgery journey to the extreme which is documented in this season of Darcey & Stacey. Darcey and her sister are having rounds of different cosmetic procedures in Turkey, including barbie noses, lip lifts, veneers, and breast reduction and reshaping.

90 Day fans took to the comments section of the throwback picture of Darcey to share their thoughts that they wish she had stopped the fillers as well.

A few people remarked that she was so pretty on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, while another called what she has done to her face, “a pity.”

One commenter went so far as to say, “I know I’ve said this a million times but I don’t know how they could look at a pic then and a picture now and think let’s go get some more fillers.”

90 Day Fiance fans miss the way Darcey used to look. Pic credit: @youreroadchuckness/Instagram

Darcey has been showing off the results of her surgery recently on social media.

However, it seems most fans prefer the way she used to look.

Viewers can watch the Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva get plastic surgery on Darcey & Stacey

The latest episode of Darcey & Stacey featured the Silva twins journeying to Turkey to begin their latest plastic surgery transformations. They had their teeth ground down to points at the dentist to make them the right shape for veneers.

The filming was pretty intense as it showed the dentist shaving down their healthy teeth to nubs. Darcey, who had veneers before, was assuring Stacey how worth it the process would be at the end.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.