90 Day Fiance fans gush over Jenny Slatten’s ‘great’ legs and fashionable wardrobe

Jenny Slatten showed off her stylish wardrobe and shapely legs, and 90 Day Fiance fans couldn’t get enough.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Jenny from Season 3 of The Other Way. Jenny, an American citizen, found love with Sumit, a native of India, online.

Initially, Sumit catfished Jenny, posing as a 25-year-old British man named Michael Jones. However, Jenny was head-over-heels in love with Sumit and didn’t let his phony façade stop her from pursuing a relationship. Viewers watched as that became problematic when Sumit continually dragged on marrying Jenny, and his parents disapproved of their relationship.

Jenny Slatten’s daughter shows off her mom’s impressive Indian wardrobe

Jenny’s daughter, Tina Cuevas, recently visited Jenny and Sumit at their home in India and shared some footage with her followers on Instagram.

Tina captioned her video post, “I love my momma style, and guess what??? You can own her style too 🙌 details coming 🙏🙌” Tina took her followers inside Jenny’s makeshift closet to show off her impressive collection of kurtas and dresses.

Tina captioned her video, “My mom is a fashionista,” and told her followers, “Boy oh boy, does she have a lot of clothes.” Next, Tina panned to Jenny, who stood in front of her racks of clothes, donning a very American outfit in a yellow tie-dye t-shirt, distressed denim cut-off shorts, and flip flops.

Tina’s followers took to the comments, where many of them gushed over Jenny’s extensive wardrobe and fashionable collection of kurtas and dresses. Others couldn’t help but notice Jenny’s shapely gams.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Jenny’s ‘great’ legs and fashion sense

“Your mom has best legs, legs like a 20 something year old. Love her,” wrote one of Jenny’s admirers. Another commented on the 64-year-old’s legs, writing, “She has some great 🦵 legs!”

“Awe your mama is so adorable and she can rock those short shorts too!” read another comment about Jenny rocking her shorts. Another echoed the sentiment: “I love her shorts on!! She looks so cute!! She rocks them!!”

Not only did Jenny’s fans compliment her shapely legs, but also her sense of style: “Mom’s got AWESOME taste! Love her style!❤️” wrote another commenter, with one penning, “Jenny has such great style! Love her!!”

As it turns out, Jenny is working on a line of kurtas that she’ll be selling in America. The reality TV star’s efforts have gained the commendation of 90 Day Fiance viewers for embracing Indian culture.

