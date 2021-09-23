90 Day Fiance fans find similarities between Steven Johnston and Natalie Mordovtseva

Similarities were drawn between Natalie and Steven by 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are already drawing comparisons between new cast member Steven Johnston and 90 Day alum Natalie Mordovtseva.

Critics think that both of their whimsical and quirky attitudes coupled with their values and interests make them eerily similar.

Natalie got a bad rap as an eccentric and selfish person while her relationship with Mike played out in Season 7 and Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Steven is quickly getting a negative reputation for his odd behavior and contradictory standards.

The Other Way viewers drew similarities between Natalie Mordovtseva and Steven Johnston

One well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page created a meme of side-by-side photos of Natalie and Steven doing weird things and making weird faces. The comparison meme was accompanied by the caption, “Could it be… SteVen is the new Natalie?”

The pictures included Steven sticking his tongue inside his wine glass and Natalie hugging and smelling a tree.

Above the pictures was a banner drawing similarities between the two. Their personality resemblances are as follows according to the fan page, “Speaks Russian, Weird, Loves Nature, [and], Religious.”

In the comments section, critics offered their opinions on Natalie and Steven.

One person assessed, “So in other words they’re either perfect for each other or .. OR one of them will end up on Dateline.”

Another viewer referenced Natalie’s pet rat she had with Mike. They said, “Steven also seems like a guy who would appreciate a pet rat.”

90 Day Fiance fans think Steven and Natalie are similar. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

The Other Way viewers think Steven Johnston is creepy and hypocritical

Steven is apparently giving off creepy vibes to The Other Way viewers who voiced their feelings about him on social media.

He has also been called a hypocrite for insisting that Alina stay pure while he has been simultaneously lying about his own virginity. Steven went against the pillars of his Mormon faith and was sexually active before. To that end, viewers have a problem with Steven for also asking Alina if he could date other people when she thought Steven was committed.

The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching this season to find out if Steven’s reputation holds up and if his relationship with Alina works out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.