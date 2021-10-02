90 Day Fiance fans decided who is more likely to get a divorce between Kalani and Asuelu and Chantel and Pedro

90 Day Fiance fans voted for who they think is more likely to get a divorce between Kalani and Asuelu and Chantel and Pedro. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have spoken as to who they think is most likely to get divorced between Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa and Pedro and Chantel Jimeno.

The question was answered by a poll started by a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page and had surprising results. The results were very close but it turns out viewers think Kalani and Asuelu won’t make it as long as Pedro and Chantel.

Both couples have a lot of turmoil in their marriage and the fact that this poll was created shows that 90 Day viewers don’t have much faith in either couple.

A poll was started by @90dayboomboom via Instagram Story to find out which couple, out of Kalani and Asuelu and Chantel and Pedro, is more likely to get a divorce.

The results were really close in a 52% to 48% decision for Kalani and Asuelu as the ones to get a divorce.

Kalani and Asuelu have been talking about divorce as a viable option because they can’t seem to communicate and have a hard time making each other happy.

Chantel and Pedro have a lot of drama circulating around them because of their families, but they have both been vocal about their dedication to each other.

A new season of The Family Chantel is coming

Chantel and Pedro’s family drama was evidently spicy enough for TLC to bring back the series for a third season.

According to the trailer, the usual drama between Chantel and Pedro’s sister Nicole will heat up once again as she drops in to stir the pot and relay that Pedro had sex with her friend Coraima. Chantel’s mom will be present during the accusation and pop off like she has a tendency of doing.

When Chantel and Pedro were on 90 Day Bares All they got deep about what viewers are going to see this season. Apparently, Pedro’s mental health has been suffering and viewers will see him in a dark place.

The Family Chantel premieres on October 11th at 8 pm EST on TLC.