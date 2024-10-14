90 Day Fiance fans are torn: Should Rayne and Chidi be invited to the Tell All?

Will Rayne and Chidi be missed at this season’s Tell All? The jury is still out.

Rayne and Chidi’s storyline is undoubtedly one of the most volatile in recent history, so their presence at the Tell All would make for some extraordinarily entertaining reality television.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rayne claims that she and her (purported) former flame, Chidi Ikpeamaeze, were “uninvited” from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

According to the Espanola, New Mexico native on Threads, she and Chidi were asked not to attend the highly anticipated end-of-season segments “due to all the negativity.”

90 Day Fiance fans speculate that Rayne broke her NDA by dishing on her and Chidi’s alleged breakup on social media, which may have gotten them booted from the Tell All.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are speaking out.

Some fans of the show are perfectly content with not seeing Rayne or Chidi at the Tell All, while others want them there so they can get the dirt on their storyline, especially what happened off-camera.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are conflicted

Upon hearing that Rayne and Chidi won’t attend the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off.

One X user expressed they were “glad” Rayne and Chidi won’t be at this season’s Tell All.

Another fan of the series thanked God that Rayne was “banned” from the Tell All but noted they would like to see how Chidi is doing.

X user @I_W0NDER learned of Rayne and Chidi’s invitation withdrawal on Reddit and wasn’t too happy about the news.

“If this is true, I am gonna be PISSED!” they griped. “I need to see psycho Rayne and her crazy killer eyes go off on everyone.”

“And please invite Angela [Deem] to get in her face,” they added.

Rayne also wrote in her Threads post that she was planning to serenade Chidi and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers with her rendition of Mariah Carey’s song, Don’t Forget About Us.

Upon hearing the news, one 90 Day Fiance fan wrote, “thank God we won’t have 2 endure that torture.”

Others chimed in, noting that although they “really dislike” Rayne, they’d still like to see how she behaved at the Tell All.

“I agree. I would [have] loved to see her try to explain her actions,” added another 90 Day Fiance fan in favor of Rayne attending the Tell All.

Rayne leaves Chidi after an explosive argument with his sister

Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days, Maybe in Another Life included an argument between Rayne and Chidi’s sister, Victoria, that got heated.

Rayne became frustrated that Chidi wanted to wait until marriage to have sex, and she felt as though Victoria was making his decisions for him.

When she decided to leave Chidi’s home and stay in a hotel for the night, he refused to join her.

Rayne’s anger escalated, and when Victoria defended Chidi and called Rayne “delusional,” things took a left turn.

Rayne got in Victoria’s face and pointed her finger at her, telling her to shush and calm down.

Chidi admitted it was hard to witness Rayne’s level of anger and aggression and expressed concern for the “abstract” things she says.

“She says abstract things. Things that I can’t really understand. Things that no one with his right senses can subscribe to,” Chidi confessed.

At the same time, Chidi revealed he still loves Rayne. But Rayne wasn’t having any of it and followed through with leaving, telling Chidi she was ready to move on with her life.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.