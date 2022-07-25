90 Day Fiance fans are concerned for Patrick’s sister with a black eye

Patrick Mendes’ sister had a black eye during the last episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

A ton of drama happened during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance for Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone when they went to Massachusetts to visit Patrick’s family.

What stood out to many viewers, however, was Patrick’s sister Tiffany’s noticeable and concerning black and blue right eye.

Aside from the bruising, her eyeball appeared to have a blood vessel broken, and half of her eye appeared red.

The producer asked Tiffany if she was an MMA fighter to seemingly get the story of what happened from her.

Tiffany laughed and said no to the MMA fighter joke/question and said that she fell on the ice and smacked her face in that area. That was the only time during the episode that the subject of Tiffany’s injury was broached.

It does not seem like 90 Day Fiance viewers are buying Tiffany’s version, and skeptical fans have been reacting on social media.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Patrick Mendes’ sister Tiffany’s injury explanation

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared an enhanced still image from Tiffany’s interview when she explained what happened to her eye.

Above the picture, they wrote, “IDK about you but I’m not buying the ice kicked my a** excuse from Patrick’s sister.”

In their caption, they added, “It sounds like excuses I used to give so nobody would know what my ex did. I hope it’s not the case with her.”

A different 90 Day fan account on Instagram shared two different images of Tiffany from the episode and wrote above it, “Not buying her excuse.”

In the caption, the fan page opened up room for thought by asking, “Do you?”

One person answered, “I’m watching now & have been flabbergasted by this plus I must’ve missed the excuse.”

To which someone replied, “She said she fell skating & [fell] on her face. Yeah don’t think so. It’s bloody inside, looks like a punch.”

A different 90 Day viewer responded to the question prompt by saying, “Me either.. when she said she fell. I remember that line all too well. Praying she is in a healthy space.”

Someone else commented, “Nope. Fishy.”

While yet another person said, “Yeah she definitely got Snuffed.”

90 Day viewers were also talking about Tiffany’s eye on Twitter.

One person with a top Tweet remarked, “Could someone send me a diagram on how Patrick’s sister fall causes that very specific/localized black eye?”

Patrick Mendes’ sister and mom grilled Thais Ramone on 90 Day Fiance

Patrick’s mom, Paula, and his sister Tiffany did not hold back when trying to get their first impressions of Thais.

Tiffany asked Thais the hard questions when they went wedding dress shopping together, and then Paula and Tiffany asked other hard-hitting ones during their dinner.

Both women came away with a negative impression of Thais and shared their doubts about the success of the relationship.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.