90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas weighs in on Memphis Smith’s leaked Tell All footage

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas had a lot to say about Memphis Smith’s behavior in the leaked Before the 90 Days Tell All footage highlighting the real reason Memphis left the set.

The previously unseen Tell All video surfaced recently and depicted Memphis getting upset with the camera crew for walking in on her while she was breastfeeding. She blamed her abrupt exit at the Tell All on the privacy invasion as well as feeling ill at the time, although viewers only heard about her feeling ill.

Memphis’ baby could be heard crying throughout the video.

Evelin shared her thoughts on Instagram about Memphis’ reasons for leaving the Tell All and her attitude in the video. Hamza was spared of any wrongdoing in Evelin’s opinions on the situation.

Evelin Villegas threw shade at fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member Memphis Smith

Evelin used an Instagram comment to remark about the situation with the real reason Memphis left the Before the 90 Days Tell All before anything burning could be asked of her.

A 90 Day fan page was able to capture Evelin’s comment and reshare it.

In her opinionated view, Evelin wrote, “She is just soooo annoying and ‘leaking’ something like this is just wrong and I hope it gets her fired from the new season she is supposed to be filming.”

Evelin continued, “Camera man follow us everywhere and you can always request to stop and then they do. Baby keeps crying and she is not caring, if she feels so ‘violated’ by someone seeing her breast while breastfeeding then she should cover it up. In my country women breastfeed their kids everywhere, if you want to cover up is okay if you don’t want that’s ok too.”

Evelin finished her statement by saying, “Tell all’s are hard to film and it’s long periods of hours, my last one was 12 but we get paid for that it’s our job. Don’t get the point of this video when in the tell all they did explain that she was sick and needed to go. Hamza seems cool tho.”

Evelin Villegas spoke out against another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member

This is not the first time Evelin has thrown shade at a Before the 90 Days cast member. Midway through last season, Evelin spoke out against Mahogany Roca.

In an Instagram story post, Evelin called Mahogany the strangest cast member she had ever seen. Furthermore, Evelin remarked, “So weird, everything about this is just weird.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.