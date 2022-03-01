90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans agree with this summary of Ben Rathbun’s pursuit of Mahogany Roca

Ben Rathbun’s pursuit of Mahogany Roca has been summarized in a popular post by a 90 Day Fiance fan page. Pic credit: TLC

52-year-old Ben Rathbun’s quest to find love with 22-year-old Mahogany Roca is not coming across well to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who are finding his approach and goals problematic.

Nonetheless, fans of the show are along for the ride. One 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram stopped to make a summary meme of Ben’s storyline with Mahogany so far and it has garnered a lot of agreement.

Before the 90 Days viewers who aligned with the critical summary also added their own thoughts on Ben and Mahogany’s narrative.

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca’s storyline gets efficiently summed up

Ben Rathbun’s pursuit and meeting with Mahogany have been seen differently by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers but a popular summary has emerged on Ben’s storyline.

A well-known 90 Day fan page on Instagram used a still image from Ben’s Before the 90 Days interview and made a run-on remark.

They said, “Find a 22yo online overseas who doesn’t speak English and who’s the same age as your daughter, fall in love in 3 months, fly to her country and harass her till she meets with u, write her creepy poems, tell her parents she’s super mature for her age and u want to marry her, and then follow her and her 22yo friends around calling yourself her ‘boyfriend.'”

Other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers weighed in on Ben Rathbun’s summary

The comments section of the post was filled with Before the 90 Days viewers who agreed with the summary of Ben and added their own opinions.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

A top comment read, “Creeper vibes from this dude.”

While another popular suggestion said, “You left out the body glitter from his MUA.”

There was another person who harped, “Still laughing about the part where [he] was aghast at the fact she was 22 and not 24, like that’s not only two years.”

Someone else reacted, “And whose apartment was that? Bunkbeds?”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Either way Before the 90 Days fans see it, there is still more to come this season and there will be more content for viewers to form their opinions on.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.