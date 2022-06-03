90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas says having babies is not in her plans, talks return to TV

Evelin Villegas answered fans’ questions about her future with babies and TV. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas answered burning questions from fans on social media. In her responses, Evelin revealed whether babies are in her future and what her and Corey Rathgeber’s prospects within the 90 Day franchise are.

Evelin has previously stated that she has no desire to have children, and she doubled down on still feeling that way. She said her focus is on growing her business and building a successful future for herself and her loved ones.

Evelin also hinted that she and Corey will be appearing in some form within the 90 Day franchise again and spoke about what she wanted out of that.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Corey, and Evelin’s dramatic road to the alter on Seasons 1 and 3 of The Other Way. They have also appeared on Love Games and What Now?.

Evelin Villegas dished on her feelings about having children

Evelin was asked during an Instagram Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans, “Will you have babies?”

Evelin answered, “The older I get the more I realize is just not on my path of life to have babies. I’m very happy where I am and very focus on businesses and building a successful future for me, my husband, and my family.”

She continued, “I already had my first baby which is my business and more of those kinds of babies is what I want.”

She finished by saying, “Woman should feel free to decide what they want to do with their bodies, if I ever change my mind you guys will know.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Evelin talked about having babies. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Will 90 Day Fiance fans be seeing more of Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas?

During that same Q&A, Evelin was also asked, “Will you guys be back for any of the 90days show?”

To which, Evelin replied, “We are still under contract so we will be back for some but I personally will love to do something more fun like Pillowtalk or showing really how our life is and how it is to live in a country outside USA instead of just mostly focusing on drama.”

Evelin remarked, “I feel like it will be cool to show you guys all the interesting things about living abroad, all the fun and even business abroad.”

She finished her thought by saying, “Trust me we are way more than drama and we are [an] actual couple doing the other way, cause for love we do everything and our move was Ecuador.”

Evelin spoke about her future on TV. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.