Evelin Villegas shuts down Corey Rathgeber, there will be no 90 Day Fiance babies for them

If you’re waiting for a pregnancy announcement from Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber, don’t hold your breath. The Ecuadorian 90 Day Fiance star has made it clear that she has no plans to have babies with Corey and it doesn’t look like she will change her mind.

Right now, Corey and Evelin are still on vacation together and seem to be enjoying every minute of it. Which, at least according to Evelin, is just one reason that she is refusing to have a baby with Corey.

Keep in mind that Evelin was also against marriage and railed hard against tying the knot even after she and Corey had secretly already done it.

Then, when it came to organizing a big wedding to celebrate with family, friends, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, Evelin was so nervous that there were fears she might be a runaway bride.

That didn’t happen and the wedding went on without a hitch but now, it looks like Corey and Evelin are at odds again.

Now that they’re married, 90 Day Fiance fans want to know when Evelin and Corey will start a family

In an Instagram Q&A, Evelin was asked about whether she and Corey would be trying to have a baby soon. And it turns out, Evelin isn’t trying to have a baby ever.

“No babies for me, personally,” Evelin started out her answer to the question. “I think that we wouldn’t…” she continued before Corey broke in, telling viewers, “Not yet.”

After the interruption, Evelin continued with her answer, telling 90 Day Fiance fans that she and Corey wouldn’t be enjoying their vacation nearly as much if they had to do it with a baby in tow.

And while they probably don’t plan to spend their whole lives on vacation, she seemed pretty clear in that she doesn’t want a baby to hamper her lifestyle and, like marriage, it’s just not something that she aspires to do.

Evelin didn’t even want to marry Corey

For what it’s worth, Evelin made it very clear prior to her big wedding with Corey that she didn’t really want to be married at all.

Despite getting married in secret years before their big ceremony, Evelin has said that she thinks marriage isn’t necessary. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Evelin has said that marriage is just a “contract” and that “the real romance is to stay with someone just because you love them without forcing them to legally sign a paper to be with you forever.”

Given Evelin’s feelings about marriage, it’s not likely that she wants to be tied down and tied to him with a child too. Especially now that they have their “contract.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.