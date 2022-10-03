90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas lashes out at constant questions about having kids

Evelin Villegas is tired of being asked about having kids. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas is sick and tired of being asked about having kids, and she lashed out in a recent post.

The 90 Day Fiance star has often made it clear that she has no desire to have kids, but people continue to ask her about it.

Evelin’s marriage to Corey Rathgeber is finally going well after a few rocky years, including infidelity and several breakups and make-ups. Now the pair have settled into married life, and they’re also running a successful business together in Ecuador.

However, now that things are going so well for the couple, people are wondering if Evelin has changed her mind about starting a family. The answer to that unending question is no, and Evelin is frustrated about people bringing up the topic.

Corey is not on the same page with his wife, as he has admitted to wanting kids. That might explain why people continue to bring up the topic.

The TLC personality recently opened up her Instagram to questions from her followers, but now she’s regretting that as, once again, people asked her about having a child with Corey.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas is tired of the baby questions

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star finally snapped after being asked, “When are you guys having babies?”

“I never understand why so many people ask about babies,” responded Evelin. “Like we are happy, we are creating a successful future and a life full of adventures. Kids don’t add on that, at least not for me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Do you not see me happy? I’m living my best life let me be,” she added.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin is right about living her best life with her husband, Corey, although Corey wants to be a dad one day.

Last night the pair took a break from working at their beachside bar to party the night away in their matching black outfits.

Evelin Villegas wears a crop top and leather jacket for a night out

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star spent the night partying with Corey and shared a few snapshots on her Instagram Story.

Evelin opted for a chic rocker ensemble in a black crop top and a black leather jacket styled with dark blue denim pants. She added a pop of color with a red bandana tied on her head.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin captured the fun moment that showed her dancing close to Corey as the musicians performed in the background. Corey was twining with Evelin in his black button-down shirt as they danced the night away.

Do you think Evelin will eventually change her mind about having kids?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.