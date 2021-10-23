90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas accuses TLC and Corey Rathgeber of ‘blindsiding’ her, talks remarrying

Evelin Villegas said she was “blindsided” by Corey and producers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas is claiming that she was “blindsided” both by her husband Corey Rathgeber and by TLC.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin and Corey Rathgeber’s secret marriage was exposed, shocking both viewers and their families.

Since the news of their surprise nuptials, more lies and secrets have come to light, namely Corey’s relationship with Jenny from Peru.

Evelin claimed she found out about Corey’s lying ways right along with the 90 Day Fiance viewers and called Corey a “lying coward” after the episode aired that revealed how serious things got between Corey and Jenny.

Since then, Evelin has admitted that she was forced into therapy because of backlash from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers and claimed that she’s misrepresented on the show.

On Friday, October 22, Evelin took to her Instagram Stories and told her fans to ask her questions and she provided honest answers.

Evelin Villegas opens up about still loving Corey, getting remarried, filming for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

One such question from one of Evelin’s followers asked, “You think you will remarry in the future, if things are really over between you guys?”

Evelin talked about loving Corey and remarrying. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin included a Boomerang video of herself shaking her head “no” and wrote, “Don’t think so no.”

Another one of Evelin’s followers was curious whether she still had feelings for Corey, despite the mystery surrounding the state of her marriage.

“Are you still in love with Corey?” the fan asked the Ecuadorian native.

Instead of giving a straightforward, yes-or-no answer, Evelin cryptically replied, “Love doesn’t end but definitely changes …”

Evelin Villegas revealed whether she wants to continue filming for TLC. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

One of Evelin’s fans asked her about the future of her presence on The Other Way, “will you keep filming with TLC?”

The 33-year-old bikini enthusiast answered with a video and included text that read, “So for now is a no … but i never know, things change and if I get different conditions maybe I’ll do it again ❤”

Evelin accuses 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way producers of ‘blindsiding’ her

In her video, Evelin insinuated that she was unpleasantly surprised by one of TLC’s producers.

She told her fans, “I don’t know in the future, but for now, it’s a no. I’m actually like taking time to process everything and I need to trust. I trusted my last producer and he completely blindsided me, so … I don’t know.”

Evelin went on to explain why she felt she was “blindsided” by TLC and Corey. She told her fans that she didn’t want to film Season 2, but after agreeing was promised she’d only have to film a video call, nothing face-to-face.

She went on to accuse Corey of conspiring with TLC’s producers to have Evelin film a scene with “another woman,” presumably Jenny from Peru, although she was promised just a video call.

The future of Evelin and Corey’s marriage is still uncertain but in the meantime, 90 Day Fiance fans are urging the couple to go their separate ways.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.