90 Day Fiance: Eric Nichols dismayed by late Christmas gift – what did he get?

90 Day Fiance alum Eric Nichols just got a late holiday present and he’s not too pleased about it. The on-again, off-again boyfriend of Larissa Dos Santos Lima felt like he’s been trolled when he received the unique gift. So what exactly did he get?

Eric gets a late Christmas gift and he’s not happy about it

Looks like Christmas is still not over for Eric Nichols as he still received a late holiday gift. The 90 Day Fiance celeb took to Instagram and shared what his sibling got for him.

In the video, Eric revealed his brother bought him Colt Johnson memorabilia. The TLC star showed off a mug with a photo of Larissa’s ex-husband printed on it.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The image was taken from a 90 Day Fiance episode where Colt and his then-girlfriend Jess Caroline went to a beach. The cat lover from Las Vegas confidently donned a tiny speedo and unbuttoned polo shirt, showing off his body.

Eric doesn’t seem to happy with what he received. He said that once he opened it, he was like, “Are you kidding me?” His fans also expressed their dismay, with some complaining about the “unpleasant” view.

It’s unclear where exactly Eric Nichols’ brother purchased the unique gift.

Eric’s father doesn’t seem to like the gift either

Meanwhile, Eric Nichols’ father, Frank Nichols, seemed equally as displeased with his son’s late present. The 90 Day Fiance star showed the mug to his dad and recorded his reaction.

In the clip, Frank asked Eric if the guy printed on the mug is his “girlfriend’s ex-husband.” He even jokingly referred to Colt Johnson as his son’s “buddy.” Frank also sarcastically called Debbie’s son “beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Joseph Nichols (@ericjosephnichols)

Eric and Colt Johnson’s friendship

Eric and Colt had a brief friendship in the past. The 90 Day Fiance stars had an unexpected get-together in 2019, which shocked many of their followers. The move came during one of the many breakups between Eric and Larissa.

At the time, Eric traveled to Las Vegas and visited Colt and his mother, Debbie Johnson, at their family home. The trio bonded over dinner and played the slot machine.

Colt even called Eric his “new BFF,” claiming that they have a lot of similarities apart from being Larissa’s ex-boyfriends. But their friendship ended abruptly after Eric got back together with Larissa.

Since then, the two seemingly reignited their beef, as seen in the previous Tell All episode. Eric and Colt did not hold back criticizing each other even on national TV. It doesn’t look like the two will be back on good terms anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.