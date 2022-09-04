90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast stuns in a floor-length blue dress for her baby shower

Elizabeth Potthast wears a flowing blue dress for her baby shower. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast recently held a big celebration in honor of baby Castravet, which means it won’t be long before her little bundle of joy arrives.

Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet, are adding a boy to their growing family, and the baby shower kicked off over the weekend.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star gave us a sneak peek of her stunning blue dress after she was dressed and ready for the event.

Her daughter Eleanor, excited to become a big sister, was just as stylish as her mom in an adorable pink dress as she posed for a photo.

Elizabeth wore blue for the occasion, opting for an elegant floor-length ensemble that showed off her baby bump. We also saw some blue, gold, and white balloons floating around in the video that the 32-year-old shared online.

Andrei was also excited about the event as he awaits his baby boy after being outnumbered by women in his household for the past three years. He also shared photos from the event, which was attended by a very special woman in his life.

In honor of her baby boy’s upcoming arrival, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got all dressed up.

She opted for a long blue dress with a dropped shoulder and a square neckline with a stylish layered material at the top. In clips shared on her Instagram Story, Elizabeth also raved about little Eleanor, who stole the show in her pink tulle dress.

The toddler smiled for the mirror selfie with her mom as she showed off her pigtails and a floral headband that matched her outfit.

“Baby shower,” the pregnant mama captioned the post, “How beautiful does Ellie look 🥺can’t handle it,” she added.

Andrei Castravet’s mom showed up for Elizabeth Potthast’s baby shower

While we have seen a lot of Elizabeth’s family on the show, we’ve only seen Andrei’s parents a handful of times since they reside in his home country of Moldova.

However, his mother made the long journey to the U.S to celebrate baby Castravet. Andrei posted a photo on Instagram from the baby shower and excitingly revealed that his mom was in attendance.

In the family photo, the Castravets smiled big as they posed in front of a lovely balloon arch. Elizabeth leaned on her husband in the image as her mother-in-law stood beside her.

Meanwhile, little Ellie stood in front of the group holding a tiny blue balloon as she celebrated her little brother.

“Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too!🍾😎#babyshower #babyboy #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter,” Andrei captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.