90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast celebrates one month with her baby boy

Elizabeth Potthast’s son Winston is one month old. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

It’s already been one month since Elizabeth Potthast gave birth to her second child with her husband, Andrei Castravet and the happy mama is soaking up the moments.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently took baby Winston for his one-month checkup and shared images of his doctor’s visit on social media.

One photo had Winston lying peacefully on her chest, and another showed him on the examination table.

Elizabeth admitted to being a “tired mama” as she showed off her “big boy” in the picture posted on her Instagram Story.

The mom-of-two had her hair in a messy bun while wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses as she sat on the couch with Winston–dressed in his animal print onesie.

“Happy 1 month baby boy 💙” she wrote on the post. “He is 9 lbs already 🤯.”

Elizabeth Potthast says baby Winston is one month old

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star took Winston for his one-month checkup, and the infant seemed happy and healthy.

Elizabeth snapped a photo of her son lying on the table, clad in his little white onesie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Winston was comfortable on his blanket and had one hand curled up into a little fist, ready for his first doctor’s visit.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed Winston Leo Castravet into the world on October 7, and since then, the couple has been soaking up the moments with their newborn.

However, they are not the only ones excited about their son’s arrival. Big sister Eleanor has been patiently waiting for quite some time, and now she’s totally in love with her baby brother.

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a mother-daughter day with Eleanor

Little Winston is taking up much of his mom’s time now since he requires attention around the clock.

However, Elizabeth is making sure that big sister Eleanor still gets her mommy-daughter moments, so she left her newborn at home with his dad, Andrei, and spent some quality time with her daughter.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star enjoyed a spa day with Eleanor, who was clad in a pink hoodie and animal print joggers for the fun day out. She also had her pink water bottle beside her, ready to take a sip.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth captured the sweet moment as the 3-year-old sat in the pedicure chair, patiently getting her toes done. By the looks of it, Eleanor picked pink and teal-colored nail polish.

“Her little toes,” wrote Elizabeth in her Instagram Story as she noted it was a “Mother daughter day” with her girl.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.