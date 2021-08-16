90 Day Fiance: Do viewers believe Ronald’s claim about Tiffany Franco and the cameraman?

Viewers comment on Ronald Smith’s claim about Tiffany Franco and a cameraman. Pic credit: TLC

Ronald Smith made an interesting claim against his wife Tiffany Franco on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, which aired last night. He dropped a bomb that Tiffany and one of the TLC cameramen had something going on and some viewers find his story believable.

Tiffany and Ronald have had their share of drama since the moment they got together and they’ve continued to experience roadblocks in their marriage. Things such as finances, kids, and a host of other issues have plagued the pair over the years, but Ronald’s latest revelation was certainly unexpected.

Is Tiffany Franco cheating with a cameraman?

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All did not disappoint and there were plenty of surprises in tow, one being this new accusation from Ronald. He claimed that his wife was giving too much attention to a particular cameraman and it became a point of contention during their faceoff at the Tell All.

While Tiffany noted that Ronald was jealous of the guy in question, she didn’t give too much light to her husband’s claims and simply brushed off the accusation. However, her silence has led many viewers to believe that Ronald could be on to something.

“She doesn’t know how to respond because it’s true,” wrote one social media user after the clip was posted to Instagram.

Another added, “Tiffany can’t stand when she’s called out! You can tell she’s hot for that dude.”

Someone else also noted that Tiffany’s lack of denial is an admission of guilt and wrote, “She’s guilty. Couldn’t even deny it. Got that nervous response lol.”

Much like the rest of us, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas wanted to see the infamous cameraman, but his identity has not been revealed.

“I need the tea! I really want to see who is the cameraman,” wrote Evelin Villegas.

Tiffany Franco gets bashed by viewers

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers not only sided with Ronald Smith regarding his recent accusation but they also bashed Tiffany for her treatment of her husband.

Some people felt that there were other issues in the couple’s marriage and they blamed the mom-of-two for her behavior. One person even compared Tiffany to her castmate, Angela Deem, who gets a lot of flack for her horrible treatment of her husband Michael llesanmi.

“She wants to play the victim and she is not nice Roland is not a saint but she picks at Everything he does,” wrote one commenter.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user accused Tiffany of “always blaming him and making him look bad and putting him down it’s not right.”

Do you think Tiffany Franco is to blame for the problems in her marriage?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.