90 Day Fiance: Do Jovi and Yara have a toxic relationship?

There have been explosive moments between Yara and Jovi, which could mean their marriage is toxic. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jovi and Yara had to have a hard discussion about their marriage after a series of things happened that made it obvious they were on different pages.

They have such seriously different outlooks on life as it’s turning out, and their differences are causing some deeply problematic issues in their relationship which could spell toxicity.

They have not been able to reconnect the way Jovi wanted to during their vacation to Miami. The trip has actually had the opposite effect and has driven them farther apart.

While they both decided to salvage their marriage for Mylah, Yara said she doesn’t know if trying harder is going to work.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya may be in a toxic marriage

It is apparent that Jovi and Yara do not know how to communicate effectively because most of the things they do or decisions they make end in a fight.

Yara made the point that she does not want to keep fighting as they do around Mylah and that their relationship is toxic to their small family.

Yara thinks that Jovi is being selfish and really doesn’t grasp that he needs to put Mylah and her feelings and needs before his own now that he is a father and a husband. Jovi, conversely thinks he is doing everything necessary to maintain balance and provide for his family.

This deep misunderstanding has been the root of all their strife, which could mean they just weren’t ready for marriage and a baby. Now that that is their life, it’s not going well at all.

The good news is that they both seem willing, at least for now, to put in the work necessary to make improvements in their communication.

The Happily Ever After? Tell All will bring out more drama for Jovi Dufren and yara Zaya

When asked by host Shaun Robinson if Yara intends on bringing Mylah back to Ukraine with her, she answered, “I don’t think it’s healthy for baby to see mama being unhappy and alone and crying. Like I’m done.”

During this trailer for Part 1 of the Tell All, Jovi followed that statement by saying, “I know.”

Jovi’s difficult work schedule of working at least one month on and having one month off has also been detrimental to Yara and Jovi’s relationship being successful.

Happily Ever After? fans will have to tune into the Tell All to find out what else is revealed about Jovi and Yara.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.