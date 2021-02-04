90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson is Team Larissa as drama with Jess and Carmen continues

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson showed her support for Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson is giving her two cents on the latest beef between Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her (former) BFFs, Jess Caroline and Carmen Nys.

The mother of Colt Johnson made it very clear that she’s siding on her former daughter-in-law, which definitely came as a surprise to many. Does she have a soft spot for her after all?

90 Day Fiance: Larissa’s beef with Carmen Nys and Jess Caroline

Looks like Larissa Dos Santos Lima has found herself an unlikely ally in Debbie Johnson. The 90 Day Fiance alum recently lashed out at her best friend, Carme Nys, dragging Jess Caroline as well.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Colt Johnson’s ex-wife blasted her fellow Brazilian for supposedly threatening to expose her. Larissa dropped a lot of explicit words in her rant but it’s unclear what exactly caused the beef.

The 90 Day Fiance veteran goes on to drag Jess Caroline in the controversy. Larissa accused the former au pair of breaking her husband’s teeth, claiming that he was being inappropriate with girls online. It’s unclear if Larissa was referring to Jess’ current husband, Brian Hanvey.

Viewers of the show may well remember Carmen as Larissa’s ever-loyal friend who helped her out when things got rough with Colt. They eventually became close friends with Jess. It remains unclear when the feud started between the two ladies.

Debbie Johnson teams up with Larissa against Jess and Carmen

Meanwhile, Debbie Johnson has picked a side between the clashing ladies. The 90 Day Fiance star said she’s team Larissa and she’s letting everyone know about it.

Colt Johnson’s mother shared Larissa’s rant on her IG Stories, showing her support. She then captioned it with “#Team Larissa on this definitely.”

It’s no secret that Debbie doesn’t have a good relationship with Larissa even before her split from Colt. The 90 Day Fiance former in-laws have always been at each other’s throats, putting Colt in a difficult position.

The same goes for Jess Caroline and Carmen Nys. Mother Debbie has always been open about her opposition to Colt’s romance with Jess.

90 Day Fiance: Vanessa Guerra follows suit

Vanessa Guerra also showed her support for Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Colt Johnson’s rumored fiancee seemingly followed in Debbie Johnson’s footsteps and picked Larissa’s side.

Vanessa shared the same post and declared she’s “#Team Larissa on this one.” She even joked about Colt being lucky that he only got a busted lip, referring to the aftermath of a violent altercation with Larissa.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.