90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson fires back at troll who questioned her friendship with Larissa Lima

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson defended her friendship with Larissa Lima when a troll questioned it.

Debbie first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her son, Colt Johnson.

Colt met Larissa, a Brazilian native, online, and she came to the United States on a K-1 fiance visa.

Debbie Johnson and Larissa Lima’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers soon witnessed the combative relationship between Colt’s mom, Debbie, and Larissa.

Debbie, who lived with Colt in Las Vegas at the time, butted heads with Larissa, and the two often argued on screen.

Colt and Larissa’s marriage only lasted months and their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

Larissa has since gone her own way and since she split from Colt, it looks as though she and her former mother-in-law have smoothed things over.

Larissa took to her Instagram Feed on Thursday, November 4 to tell her followers that she has moved back to Las Vegas after living in Colorado.

In her comments section, Larissa’s ex-husband’s mother, Debbie Johnson, stopped by to welcome her back and invite her out to lunch … along with Colt’s new wife, Vanessa Guerra.

Debbie Johnson welcomes Larissa Lima back to Vegas

“Welcome back lady,” Debbie commented on Larissa’s post. “We will have to do lunch @vanessaj_702 and I. 🤗😻”

Debbie invited Larissa to lunch with herself and Colt’s wife, Vanessa. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

When one of Larissa’s followers asked how she and Debbie become “friends,” Larissa replied, “when I apologize for my craziness?”

One of Larissa’s followers then showed up in the comments and threw some shade at Debbie.

“So you can gas light her?” the troll asked Debbie. “@larisssalimareal don’t give her the opportunity to take you out of your character again.”

Debbie shot back, “We are friends now. You are just going to have to deal with that.”

Debbie clapped back at a troll who questioned her friendship with Larissa Lima. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Recently, Debbie debuted a new look ahead of her joining the cast of Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. The 70-year-old showed off new long, red hair, a butterfly chest tattoo, and a short skirt for her new look.

Larissa had some honest opinions recently about her friend and former mother-in-law’s changed appearance. The Brazilian native wasn’t crazy about Debbie with red hair and said she would have preferred her with brown or blonde.

It’s good to see that Debbie and Larissa can get along despite their tumultuous past and hopefully they’ve buried the hatchet for good.

Tune in to see Debbie on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, streaming on Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.