Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg introduces Taeyang and Drascilla to their sibling ‘in heaven’


90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg maintained she didn’t get an abortion. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg remembers her unborn child, whom she lost last year. Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife still gets emotional every time she thinks about her youngest child, who would’ve been a year old now.

Deavan now hopes to introduce her kids, Drascilla and Taeyang, to their late sibling. The TLC star has found a special way to do just that, thanks to a fan.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg wants her child in heaven to be part of Drascilla and Taeyang’s lives

Deavan Clegg wants her unborn child whom she miscarried last year to be part of Drascilla and Taeyang’s lives. The 90 Day Fiance mom took to Instagram recently and shared a gift she received from a fan, which will help her kids know more about their other sibling.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

The fan gave Deavan an adorable book titled Mommy Says I Have A Brother. It’s a special story about child loss and how to keep their unborn child’s memory alive, especially to the mother and siblings.

monsterscriticsreality

445 561

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Virginia gives Erik a life size blanket of herself. Am I watching #90dayfiance or #MAFS?!? Talk ...

View

Mar 25

3 0
Open
Virginia gives Erik a life size blanket of herself. Am I watching #90dayfiance or #MAFS?!? Talk about a crossover moment. Red Wine Recap 🍷 to come so be sure to FOLLOW my loves! (📸: Lifetime) ———- #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #crossovermoment

Virginia gives Erik a life size blanket of herself. Am I watching #90dayfiance or #MAFS?!? Talk about a crossover moment.

Red Wine Recap 🍷 to come so be sure to FOLLOW my loves!

(📸: Lifetime)
———-
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #crossovermoment ...

3 0

“This book was really amazing! It really helps children understand what it means to have a brother or sister in heaven,” the 90 Day Fiance alum wrote.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

In 2019, Deavan claimed she suffered a miscarriage while still with Jihoon in South Korea. At the time, the reality star just welcomed their son, Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg lost a child in 2019. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan says she still finds it painful

Over a year after Deavan Clegg’s supposed miscarriage, she claimed to be still heartbroken about it. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said she still struggles with her loss even to this day.

But the reality star’s supposed miscarriage has been doubted by many after Jihoon Lee made some shocking allegations against her. Previously, the South Korean dad alleged that his ex-wife didn’t really suffer a miscarriage.

Jihoon maintained that Deavan “did not have a miscarriage.” He claimed their “second pregnancy was ended with a planned and scheduled abortion.”

The 90 Day Fiance added that he was against it but Deavan allegedly told him it would put her life at risk since she just gave birth. Eventually, Jihoon agreed to it out of fear for his wife’s safety.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan saddened by abortion claims

Despite Jihoon Lee’s claims, Deavan Clegg insists she did not intentionally terminate her pregnancy. The 90 Day Fiance star said she’s “heartbroken” and “disgusted” by her ex-husband’s accusations.

“This is a new low and darkness I never thought could happen,” she previously posted. “My miscarriage was difficult and I still cry about it.” Currently, the former couple has an ongoing divorce and custody battle.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Kenneth And Armando The Other Way
Kenneth and Armando: Here’s what we know about this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple
Loren Brovarnik and baby Shai
Loren Brovarnik blasts troll that tried to shame her for having a baby
90 Day Fiance: Olga Koshimbetova - Alex Frend - Steven Frend
90 Day Fiance: Are Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova still together?
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, Deavan Clegg, doesn't want anything to do with the show anymore.
Deavan Clegg says she doesn’t want anything to do with 90 Day Fiance anymore
90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle
90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle takes DNA tests, will live stream results on OnlyFans
Natalie from 90 Day Fiance
5 hilarious memes to come out of 90 Day Fiancé after this week’s newest episode, Three’s a Party
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x