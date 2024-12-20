90 Day Fiance couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez welcome their first child together

90 Day Fiance fans are celebrating with Shaeeda Sween and her husband, Bilal Hazziez, after they announced the arrival of their baby boy.

This is the first child for the Caribbean native and the third for Bilal, who has a son and daughter from his first marriage.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Shaeeda, who suffered a miscarriage before her latest pregnancy.

She discussed the 2023 miscarriage during an exclusive chat with Monsters and Critics, sharing that the tragic situation brought her and Bilal closer.

While the clock was ticking, the couple continued to try, and eventually, they had happy news to share.

Shaeeda has been taking her fans along on her pregnancy journey, revealing in September that they were having a boy.

Time has quickly flown by since then, and now Shaeeda is officially a boy mom.

The 90 Day Fiance couple was hopeful about having a rainbow baby and now their wish has come true.

They posted a photo of their newborn on Facebook, writing, “On December 14th at 10:40 pm, we added a new addition to our family- Welcome to the World baby Ayaan 💙💙💙💙.”

The duo shared more details with Us Weekly about Ayaan’s birth, noting that Shaeeda was in labor for two days.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude and love as we embrace this new chapter of parenthood. Welcome to the world, Baby Ayaan!” their statement read.

Ayaan’s arrival is a great gift for Bilal, who celebrated his birthday on December 11.

Next year, this time will be double the celebration in the Hazziez household, with the 46-year-old now sharing a birth month with his youngest son, only days apart.

Before giving birth, Shaeeda posted a sweet birthday tribute for her husband using a photo from their baby shower.

“Thank you for your unwavering love and support, especially as we prepare to embark on this beautiful journey into -for me new parenthood,” she wrote.

Shaeeda and Bilal had an over-the-top baby shower for their son

It’s been a busy month for the 90 Day Fiance couple who recently planned an over-the-top shower for their little one.

Shaeeda posted a video from the event, which took place in Kansas City, Missouri, with their family and close friends in attendance.

Bilal made the moment extra special by flying in Shaeeda’s sister from Trinidad and Tobago.

Shaeeda’s other sister also flew in from New York, and it was a surprising and tearful moment for the siblings as they celebrated baby Ayaan’s pending arrival.

Check out Shaeeda and Bilal’s baby shower below.

