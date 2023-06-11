Exclusive: Shaeeda Sween talks unforgettable prank, plus how tragic miscarriage brought her and Bilal closer

Shaeeda Sween and her husband Bilal Hazziez gave us one of the most memorable scenes in 90 Day Fiance history. So it’s no surprise that the couple was brought back to continue their love story on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

It’s hard to forget the shady prank that Bilal pulled on Shaeeda after she left her home in Trinidad and Tobago and arrived in the US to start a life with him.

The wealthy real estate agent wanted to test the Caribbean native, so instead of picking her up in his fancy car, he opted for a big white van.

Then he drove her to his childhood house — which hadn’t been lived in for 15 years — instead of his luxury Kansas City home.

Shaeeda was shocked and could hardly hide her disdain at what she thought would be her future abode, and viewers, who were in on the joke, were not amused.

However, a lot of time has passed since then, and when Monsters and Critics caught up with Shaeeda she confessed that she has long since forgiven Bilal for the prank.

Shaeeda Sween reflects on that unforgettable 90 Day Fiance prank

During our chat with the gorgeous TLC star, the prank pulled on her by Bilal was a major topic of conversation, but now Shaeeda can laugh about that.

She admitted that, despite her shock, she was on her “best Caribbean behavior” as the cameras captured her reaction.

“If it wasn’t for the cameras… I told him I would go back to the airport and say, ‘When you’re ready for me when you’re ready for a wife then hit me up,'” confessed Shaeeda laughingly.

Meanwhile, although viewers loved the fashionable and soft-spoken Shaeeda, there was no love lost for Bilal.

“I was feeling a little bad for Bilal because I signed him up for this, admitted Shaeeda. “This is something he didn’t wanna do…So I felt a little responsible for the backlash that he received.”

Since then, the couple has gone through a lot in their marriage including a tragic incident earlier this year.

Shaeeda Sween says the tragic miscarriage brought her and Bilal Hazziez closer together

Back in February, Shaeeda shared on social media that she suffered a miscarriage, and during our interview, she said the heartbreaking incident has strengthened her marriage to Bilal.

“After we suffered a miscarriage, we grew as a couple together,” she said. “Like we always was secure in our relationship but that just solidified everything for us.”

While they grieved the loss of their child, Shaeeda saw a side of Bilal that viewers have not seen.

“[He] cried when it happened…I saw the true emotion in him, and that’s when I realized, I said, ‘My God this man really, really felt my pain.'”

We delved into all that plus so much more during our chat.

Check out our full interview with Shaeeda Sween below:

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.