90 Day Fiance viewers slam Bilal and his family for pranking Shaeeda

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers watched Bilal Hazziez’s sister Nefertari prank his fiancee Shaeeda Sween, and fans were not here for it.

Early in the season, the 90 Day audience witnessed Bilal prank Shaeeda by bringing her to his sentimental but dilapidated family home and passing it off as his own to gauge Shaeeda’s reaction.

That prank did not go over well with viewers, nor did his sister Nefertari’s.

Nefertari pranked Shaeeda by passing off a dated wedding dress as her own creation, given that she was supposed to curate Shaeeda’s special dress.

Shaeeda had a very displeased reaction but was saved when Nefertari brought out the actual dress and revealed the prank.

When Shaeeda started talking about the fake wedding dress negatively, Nefertari brought up that the dress Shaeeda hated had sentimental value in their family.

Now, viewers are reacting to the prank done by Nefertari, and they have a resounding negative opinion of the situation and Bilal’s family’s behavior around pranks.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Bilal Hazziez’s sister’s prank on Shaeeda Sween

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared the clip of the prank being done to Shaeeda. Above the video, they wrote, “The family Bilal has no chill lol.”

In the post’s comments, 90 Day viewers shared their unsavory thoughts on the prank done by Nefertari.

One top comment brought up Bilal’s reaction to Shaeeda playing around earlier in the season. They remarked, “But she gets kicked out of the car on the highway if she plays around?”

A comment following up to that statement got at Bilal for his red flags, saying, “[Exactly!] The narcissist needs control, and enjoys manipulation games. Double standards are their specialty.”

Someone else addressed that point and added, “The pranks are asinine, no doubt, but if some continues to hit you after you ask them to stop, they’re crossing a line. And if it were the other way around everyone would be an uproar.”

A different popular comment said, “I feel awful for her. She even needs to pass these weird behavioral tests about her wedding.”

Someone else shared, “They have to stop w the pranks.. it’s not funny.”

Yet another viewer stated, “The thing about pranks is… they’re usually funny.”

Shaeeda Sween fought for her points in Bilal Hazziez’s prenup

After consulting with Bilal’s mother, Shaeeda agreed to submit to Bilal in many ways, including with the prenup.

When Shaeeda approached Bilal with a new attitude about it, he relented to having her conditions met in the prenup as well.

This meant that Shaeeda could count on Bilal to help her start her yoga business and intentions to have children with her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.