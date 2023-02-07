90 Day Fiance’s Shaeeda Sween confirms tragic miscarriage

90 Day Fiance viewers know that having a baby has always been at the forefront of alum Shaeeda Sween’s priorities in her life and marriage to Bilal Hazziez. Sadly, Shaeeda recently confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage.

The 38-year-old Trinidad and Tobago native’s storylines with Bilal on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 7 of Happily Ever After? have revolved around her desire to have a child.

The Happily Ever After? Tell All even culminated in Shaeeda getting her long-awaited green light from Bilal to “go halves on a baby.” Before Bilal’s new stance was presented at the Tell All, Shaeeda revealed she decided to wait and focus on her career, but Bilal’s gesture touched her heart and brought having a baby back to the forefront.

With so much public emphasis put on Shaeeda’s desire to have a baby, the news of her miscarriage is very tragic.

Shaeeda confirmed the miscarriage in a since-deleted comment exchange with a fan on one of her Instagram posts. A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram was able to capture the confirmation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the comments, the fan said, “I was looking haaaaard for a bump [laughing/crying emoji].”

To which, Shaeeda replied, “I lost the bump [heartbreaking emoji].”

Shaeeda and Bilal saw a fertility specialist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In Shaeeda’s efforts to sway Bilal into having a baby with her sooner rather than later, the pair went to see a fertility doctor at Shaeeda’s behest.

The doctor let Shaeeda know that she had extremely slim chances of getting pregnant naturally by the time she was 40 and that the sooner they tried to conceive, the better.

Bilal was unenthusiastic about the idea of having a child quickly and wanted to wait until he and Shaeeda had spent more time as newlyweds before they tried for a baby. At that time, Bilal also cited Shaeeda’s threat to leave him if he didn’t agree to have a baby with him soon as the reason for being wary of their relationship status.

Shaeeda Sween is focused on growing her yoga business

Shaeeda and Bilal are surely in the midst of a difficult time right now as a result of the baby news, but Shaeeda does have a lot of positivity going on in her yoga career.

Shaeeda had a successful yoga studio back in Trinidad and she seems to be thriving by offering virtual classes, based on her social media activity.

Shaeeda teaches yoga and flexibility classes for a range of skill levels.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.