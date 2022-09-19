90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber gives update on his permanent Ecuadorian residency

Corey Rathgeber has an update about his Ecuadorian visa. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Corey Rathgeber recently gave fans an update about his Ecuadorian residency.

Corey has been living in Ecuador for the last several years with his now-wife Evelin Villegas. The pair live in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao.

When Corey was last on 90 Day Diaries, he announced that he was missing paperwork for his Ecuadorian visa and would not be able to follow through with the process before his visa was up.

However, that does not seem to be the case anymore as Corey presented all his paperwork alongside Evelin and let 90 Day fans know where they were at in the process.

At the time that Corey thought he was going to have to go back to the US, he asked Evelin if she would be open to getting an American spousal visa and spending time with him in America if need be while they waited for his Ecuadorian spousal visa. After some hesitancy, Evelin agreed with that plan.

Corey addressed his 90 Day audience while at the immigration office as Evelin was by his side.

Corey Rathgeber lets 90 Day Fiance fans know more about his Ecuadorian visa

Through Corey’s Instagram selfie video, viewers saw that he was sitting with Evelin as he explained, “We are here in Guayaquil right now and I’m about ready to submit my paperwork for my Ecuadorian residency.”

Evelin chimed in to say “permanent residency” before Corey added, “So I’ll be an Ecuadorian gringo. Gonna have my Ecuadorian ID and everything like that.”

Evelin clarified, “Well but today we are just submitting the paperwork so in a couple of weeks we will have the interview where there will be questions in Spanish,” Evelin said as she patted Corey on the shoulder, continuing, “about a bunch of stuff.”

The video then cut to Corey holding up his stack of paperwork before it showed Evelin walking in front of him as he then panned the camera back to himself to say, “Here we go.”

At the end of the video, the pair exited a door with their masks on and then took them off as Corey exclaimed, “Paperwork has been submitted!”

Corey let 90 Day Fiance fans know the next step

In Corey’s caption for the video he talked about the next step for him in his Ecuadorian visa process.

He remarked, “My interview will be soon! If I pass I’ll get my Ecuadorian Permanent Residency! Then in 2 years I’ll finally be able to apply for my citizenship! Stay tuned and wish me luck!”

Corey and Evelin have been together for seven years and got married on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.