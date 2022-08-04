90 Day Fiance: Are Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber moving to the U.S?

Evelin Villegas updated 90 Day Fiance fans about a possible move to the US. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

During Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, stars Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber talked about a possible move back to the US.

Talk of the move started after Corey, who married Evelin in her native Ecuador on Season 3 of The Other Way, had a paperwork delay with his residency visa in Ecuador.

This meant that Corey’s visa to stay in Ecuador was not approved, and he had five months to leave the country. On 90 Day Diaries, he mentioned that he would have to apply for his Ecuadorian residency visa from the US.

He approached Evelin with the idea for her to come with him even though she claimed to have had a horrible time when they lived there together previously.

Corey, a Mormon from Washington State, has a family compound in the woods, where Evelin had her previous bad experience but that Corey was hoping to come home to.

Evelin agreed with the US plan and urged Corey to get confirmation from his mom that their move there would be okay. Corey’s mom not only approved but said that she and the family would make an effort to make Evelin feel more comfortable.

Now, Evelin revealed some news about her and Corey’s possible move to the US.

Evelin Villegas talked about her and Corey Rathgeber’s move to the US

Through her Instagram Stories, while doing a Q&A, Evelin updated 90 Day fans about where she and Corey were with the process of heading to the US.

She shared a picture of her and Corey smiling and having fun together to answer a fan’s question that asked, “I love how you show Corey so much love. When are you both coming to the states to live?”

Evelin replied, “My paperwork has been submitted. Hopefully gets approved and I can go to the [US] and meet all of you there.”

She finished by saying, “I was there before the show so it’ll be interesting to see how it looks now and see if people in Corey’s town treat me differently [zany-face emoji].”

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have been together for seven years

35-year-old Corey and 29-year-old Evelin have been together for seven years, but it has not been without dramatic moments where they’ve hurt each other.

Both of them have seen other people while they’ve been on breaks which caused a lot of turmoil in the relationship.

Evelin has also stated that she does not want kids but wants to start a family.

