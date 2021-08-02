90 Day Fiance: Chuck has sided with Andrei in the Potthast family feud

Chuck Potthast has decided to be on Team Andrei in the feud that’s been going on over Andrei’s involvement in the family business. Pic credit: TLC

The Potthast family patriarch Chuck has chosen to take Andrei’s side in the feud that’s been ongoing between Andrei and Elizabeth’s siblings about his participation in the family business and his general attitude. In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Chuck sat down with Elizabeth to let her know he has Andrei’s back.

Elizabeth’s siblings Jenn, Becky, and Charlie feel like Andrei is trying to push them out of the business, take money out of their pockets, and take advantage of their dad but Chuck just thinks that they are jealous.

Chuck Potthast has chosen Andrei Castravet’s side in the ongoing family/business feud

Chuck expressed his deep concern that the personal issues his children have with Andrei have only deepened since bringing him into the business. He does feel like it is coming from a place of jealousy above anything else.

Chuck described that he anticipated problems but not to the level that they are now and said that he feels like his family is imploding. Then he went on to say, “and it’s really not Andrei’s fault.”

Chuck explained, “He has been a blessing up until this point for the business. He has worked hard. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. The vibe I’m getting from the kids, Becky, Jen, all the way to Charlie, is definitely jealousy.”

Libby added, “They see him as a threat.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Chuck then said, “They want to paint him as the villain, but he’s not the villain.”

Chuck took Elizabeth out to lunch to talk about his position taking Andrei’s side. Pic credit: TLC

Chuck Potthast is hoping a family cookout will solve their problems

Chuck told Elizabeth he is planning a family cookout so that everyone will be in a good mood and they can put all their issues out on the table in a productive way.

Elizabeth tried to put a kibosh on his optimism that there won’t be fighting but Chuck insisted he wants his family back to normal and he thinks this is going to be the way it happens.

Happily Ever After? viewers will have to keep watching to find out how everything will go down at the Potthast family cookout. Based on the previews for this season, however, it looks like it will turn into a brawl.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.