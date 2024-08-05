90 Day Fiance cast slammed for not intervening while Angela attacked Michael: ‘Shame on them’

After Sunday night’s second installment of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, it’s clear that Angela Deem doesn’t have many supporters.

The 58-year-old reality TV star stole the show during Part 2 of the Tell All, and not in a good way.

Back at the mansion in New Jersey, the cast let their hair down and enjoyed some drinks and some bonding time.

Surprisingly, most of the cast members behaved themselves, even though drinks were flowing and some controversial topics were brought up.

However, Angela was an exception.

Things went down when Michael approached Angela at the billiards table in an attempt to give her a kiss and smooth things over.

Angela berated Michael all night at the Tell All house

But before he could get a word in edgewise, Angela went off on her Nigerian husband, and their spat lasted the rest of the night and into the next day.

At one point, Angela chased Michael up the staircase and their castmates feared she may push him over the rail.

She also screamed at him at close range, berated him, wouldn’t let him speak his mind, and embarrassed him on stage at the Tell All when she gave their castmates details about his sexually-charged dreams.

Angela’s castmates even worried that she may physically harm Michael. Manuel Rojas and Liz Woods’ boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, grabbed the pool balls and sticks off the table, seemingly taking away what could potentially be used as weapons.

For the most part, though, Angela and Michael’s castmates stayed out of their non-stop squabbling, allowing Angela to rant and rave and rendering Michael helpless.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers put the cast on blast for not defending Michael

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following Sunday night’s second Tell All installment, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers sounded off, calling out the cast for not intervening and defending Michael.

One disgruntled 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “Shame on @TLC for letting this Abuse go on for Years, end this crap tonight.”

“Angela is nothing but a Bully and you’re giving her a public platform. This is Disgusting,” their tweet continued.

In response, @wickedney agreed, adding that Angela’s behavior is “repulsive.”

They continued, accusing the cast of “sitting around and sucking up” to Angela, asking, “Why does anyone defend her?”

Another X user replied to the same tweet, putting the cast on blast for sitting back and letting Angela attack Michael.

“What I really hate is the whole cast laughing about it like it’s a joke,” they griped. “Shame on all of them.”

“I don’t understand why everyone acts like they’re scared of Angela, WHYYY?!?!” voiced another one of Angela’s critics.

“The loud voice does absolutely NOTHING! Put me on the show so I can cuss her tf out for Michael. She has lost her damn mind,” the post continued.

Despite most of the cast failing to come to Michael’s defense or put a stop to Angela’s behavior, there were a few who tried to do their part to smooth things over.

Rob Warne tried to talk some sense into Michael during a private chat; Alexei Brovarnik did the same outside with Angela, telling her that she “deserves” whatever comes her way; and Alexei’s wife, Loren, was the one who suggested Michael should approach Angela with a kiss.

Rob got a shoutout from a 90 Day Fiance fan on X, as well as Kobe Blaise, who also tried to talk some sense into Angela.

“Much respect,” they wrote, adding, “Angela sucks.”

At the end of the night, Angela got her way, kicking Michael out of their bedroom and forcing him to sleep on a couch.

Part 3 of the Tell All hints that Angela dug up some dirt on Michael with the help of a P.I.

Their interaction the next morning at the Tell All wasn’t much better, ending with Angela walking out and threatening to leave the premises.

In a preview for Part 3 of the Tell All, we learned that Angela will drop the bomb on Michael that she hired a private investigator to follow him.

Angela’s P.I. will reveal his findings next Sunday, and he insinuated that he found some dirt on Michael involving another woman.

With so much more drama to come and three more installments left in this season’s Tell All, something tells us to buckle up because we’re in for a wild ride.

Part 3 of the five-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.