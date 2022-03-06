90 Day Fiance: Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina’s family is growing, meet their ‘baby girl’ Nalla

90 Day Fiance couple Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs added a baby girl to their family. Pic credit: TLC

Brandon Gibbs and his wife Julia Trubkina from 90 Day Fiance have added a baby girl to their family.

Julia shared pics and video of a new German shepherd puppy recently on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance couple opted to stick with The Lion King theme for a name. The female puppy, named Nalla, joins their eldest dog, Simba.

“Our family is growing. Every year +1. Welcome Nalla💙🐶,” Julia captioned an Instagram Reel she shared on Friday, set to the song Days I Will Remember by Tyrone Wells.

The adorable, fluffy pup gave Julia kisses as she brushed its black and brown fur in one clip. In another clip, Brandon and Nalla shared kisses before Nalla could be seen rolling around outside with Simba. In the last portion of the video, Nalla and Simba sat for treats from Julia.

Brandon commented on Julia’s post, writing, “Welcome to the family baby girl Nalla😍”

Elizabeth Potthast from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance commented with a heart-eyed emoji.

Julia also confirmed in the comments that Nalla is from the farm, where Brandon’s parents breed German shepherds. When a fan asked, “Is she from your family on the farm??” Julia responded, “Yes💙.”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

The puppy might come as a surprise to some 90 Day Fiance fans who remember how Julia felt about tending to animals on the farm during her and Brandon’s time on the show.

However, it looks as though Julia is smitten with her and Brandon’s new little puppy. The post raised some questions from 90 Day Fiance viewers who wondered about Brandon and Julia’s current living situation.

Julia teases storyline on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries

Brandon, and especially Julia, were happy to finally move into their own home after living with Brandon’s parents on the farm. Julia was not happy with having to wake up early to tend to the animals and not having any privacy since Brandon’s parents made them sleep in separate rooms.

However, when a fan asked if she and Brandon were back on the farm, Julia teased an answer.

“Soon,” Julia told her Instagram follower. “#90dayfiancediaries explain everything 💙”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries premieres later this month. Julia and Brandon are one of the couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who will appear in the third season of the spinoff show.

However, viewers will have to wait until March 21 to find out what Brandon and Julia have been up to lately and whether they’ve moved back to the farm.

90 Day Diaries premieres Monday, March 21 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.