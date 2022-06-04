90 Day Fiance: Bilal shares a behind-the-scenes video of his and Shaeeda’s ‘love story’

Bilal Hazziez shares a beautiful video of his and Shaeeda Sween’s love story. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez recently shared a video of his and Shaeeda’s love story.

Bilal wanted to show the world that they were in love and that it was a true love story and a tale of two souls.

Bilal shares a heartfelt video of his and Shaeeda’s love story

Bilal wanted to exhibit his affectionate side and posted a video of him and Shaeeda on the beach and by the pool.

The video showed him and Shaeeda posing by a pool, walking on a sandy beach, and the grand finale was Bilal making a heart in the sand with both of their names in the heart.

Although the video was short, it was packed with what seemed like intentional context to display just how much Bilal loves Shaeeda.

Bilal captioned the photo, “A true halal love story…Trinidad and Tobago throwback.”

“Just two imperfect people learning to know one another and enjoying the differences.”

“A tale of two souls…no filters…no edits…no photoshop…just real life! Perception is reality.”

90 Day Fiance fans gave Bilal some advice on his relationship with Shaeeda

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, Bilal has not always been seen in the best of light regarding his relationship with Shaeeda.

Bilal has shown his true colors, from pranking Shaeeda, making it seem that he was not as well off as he was, to threatening to kick her out of the car and leave her stranded on the side of the road as the season has progressed.

Bilal posting the video of his love story with Shaeeda could have been an attempt to extend an olive branch to fans. However, it did not erase the many bad history and feelings that fans have towards him and how he treats Shaeeda.

Many fans took it amongst themself to share their thoughts about Bilal and their doubts about the relationship.

One fan voiced their amusement that Bilal had opened his Instagram up for people to comment.

The fan commented, “Well, well. You are actually ALLOWING comments now, Bilal. I still don’t trust you yet. You come across as very fake! Time will tell.”

Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

Other fans chose to assume that it was the editing that TLC does that shows Bilal in a negative light, and they hope that Bilal is not that person.

The fan commented, “I’m really rooting for you guys. Praying that it’s TLC’s editing that is making you look like a narcissistic, controlling a*****e…but who knows?”

“Us viewers are not there with you guys. We only go off what they show us. But this is a beautiful tribute. I hope you mean it. Be good to your beautiful wife.”

Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

Bilal’s sweet tribute to his and Shaeeda’s love story hopefully was authentic and not just a stunt to get viewers to believe that he is better than he seems on TLC.

Viewers will have to stay tuned for the next episode to see what will happen between the two.

