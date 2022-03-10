90 Day Fiance: Ben skips breakfast with Mahogany and her parents– they share skepticism about his intentions

Ben Rathbun skips meetup with Mahogany and her parents. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun’s first meeting with Mahogany Roca’s parents certainly got off to a rocky start and things are about to get worse in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Things got tense between Mahogany and Ben during the latest episode after she questioned him about his past relationships. The Peruvian native wasn’t impressed with Ben not owning up to the things he did wrong and that made her leery.

However, it seems Mahogany’s questions rubbed Ben the wrong way because the next day he decided to skip out on breakfast with the 22-year-old and her parents.

Mahogany Roca’s parents are skeptical of Ben Rathbun

Ben might be ready to throw in the towel following a tense conversation with Mahogany.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it appears that Ben is ready to pack his bags and returned to the U.S after he decided to skip out on breakfast with Mahogany and her parents.

In the clip, Mahogany had a chat with her parents as they waited for Ben but they admitted to being very skeptical of the 52-year-old’s intentions.

“We still have doubts about Ben,” admitted Mahogany’s mom. “We really wanted to talk to him to get to know him better. We don’t really know his intentions.”

Mahogany’s dad also shared his concerns and added, “A lot of things crossed my mind, I don’t know.”

As the trio waited at breakfast for Ben to arrive, he was back in his room with no intention of showing up.

Ben Rathbun explains why he skipped out on breakfast with Mahogany and her parents

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days star was still in his hotel room as Mahogany and her parents wondered about his whereabouts.

“It just feels really weird this morning. I don’t know what I’m gonna tell her but… I’m stuck. I feel like she’s checked out,” explained Ben as he packed his bags.

He then explained that after Mahogany questioned him about his past relationships the night prior, he texted her with more information and “went into detail” about his past.

“I must’ve written her about ten pages of text and I got no response. I don’t know how you do that to somebody when they pour their heart out,” said Ben – who then noted he’s been sensing a lot of “fear” from Mahogany.

“She’s afraid of my intentions, she’s afraid of what her parents are gonna say, she’s afraid of what her friends are gonna say,” he continued, “There shouldn’t be any fear in this. So I’ve decided not to go to breakfast today.”

“If this pushes her over the edge, so be it,” he later added.

Ben Skips Out on Breakfast With Mahogany | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.