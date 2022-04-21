90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun issues public apology to Mahogany Roca, says it’s ‘late’ but ‘sincere’

Ben Rathbun issues an apology to Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, star Ben Rathbun just issued a public apology to Mahogany Roca and took all the blame for the way things went down on the show.

In the post on social media, the 52-year-old made it clear that he didn’t blame Mahogany for all the lies she told him before they met.

He also claimed that the Peruvian native had expressed discomfort in doing the show and that he eventually convinced her to do so.

Ben Rathbun takes the blame for how things played out with Mahogany Roca

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wrote a lengthy Instagram message and highlighted his many wrongdoings throughout his relationship with Mahogany.

“Imagine being a young woman and falling in love online, and after connecting spiritually, you’re interested in meeting face to face,” wrote Ben. “But instead of your man simply traveling to meet you and your parents, he instead wants to bring along millions of people.”

In the post, Ben noted that the 22-year-old told him she was “definitely not comfortable with this,” but he eventually talked her into doing it by convincing her that it “would help his charity.”

Interestingly though, that charity– the Michigan Lupus Foundation has since parted ways with the TLC star.

Ben also addressed Mahganys lies about her age and where she lived and said she did it “out of caution” but that things got “contorted into devious lies” to make Mahogany look like “a deceitful person.”

Ben Rathbun issues a’ late’ but ‘sincere’ apology to Mahogany Roca

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to dish about what went on during Mahogany’s time on the show.

He blamed himself for “constantly pushing for a deeper level of commitment without putting the time in” and noted that Mahogany was “surrounded by a very curious and judgmental world while he was doing so.”

Ben also opened up about the chaotic and confusing Tell All and said it appeared he was “trying to humiliate” Mahogany “in front of the entire world by pushing to ask questions he already knows the answers to.”

“This is pure humiliation and gaslighting, and you don’t need it. It’s too much, so you wisely walk away,” he wrote. “Your man has exposed you to the world in the worst possible light and does not defend you well.”

Ben continued, “Now that it’s over you’re being judged for looking cold and cautious… As I’m engaging in more empathy in my self-reflection, I know that I publicly hurt her, so I am now publicly apologizing to Mahogany.”

“This is late, but it is very sincere,” added Ben.

