90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun expresses ‘regret and sadness’ about his behavior on the show, promises to do better

Ben Rathbun regrets his behavior on the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun has taken a beating from viewers regarding his behavior on the show and now he has regrets. Ben recently shared a message on social media and admitted that there is some truth in what viewers have been saying about him all along.

He also expressed sadness for the way he represented his family and his faith on the show.

Ben’s reflective post comes after months of backlash from viewers regarding his relationship with 22-year-old Mahogany Roca.

Their relationship and the large age gap made some viewers uncomfortable and even more so at the way Ben behaved during his trip to Peru. The pair’s awkward encounters were made even more uncomfortable as the 52-year-old continued to chase after Mahogany despite her attempts to get away from him.

Ben claimed he was in love and that God had brought them together, but viewers were not buying it and neither was Mahogany.

Ben Rathbun says he regrets his behavior on the show

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a few messages on Instagram along with photos from his last day in Peru. In the post, Ben reflected on his journey on the show and expressed sadness at his actions.

“This is my last day in Peru, and I remember feeling so much regret and sadness,” wrote Ben. “Not just because the trip didn’t go as I’d hoped, but because I knew I had not represented my faith and my family well.”

While some viewers have tagged Ben as a predator for dating Mahogany, he claimed that the extent of his behavior wasn’t fully evident until he watched the show.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I didn’t know how badly it all went until it came out on TV,” he confessed. “The good thing about being in the national spotlight is you get a third-party perspective of who you are. This can be life-crushing or life-transforming.”

Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

Ben Rathbun says there’s some truth to the comments being made about him

Interestingly, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is taking all the comments being made about him in stride and he even agreed that there is some truth to what has been said.

“It’s easy to blame it on editing or production or trolls. But there is always some truth in the comment section,” admitted Ben who later promised to do better going forward.

He continued, “Yes, I see what you see – I was overbearing, selfish, justifying myself, and not listening just to name a few things.”

Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

“I realize words are cheap so this is about accountability and actions. I’m still listening and processing it all, but I’m devoted to doing better and being better,” he added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.