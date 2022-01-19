Ben Rathbun is getting heat from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for his huge age difference with Mahogany Roca

Ben Rathbun was put on blast by Before the 90 Days critics for his vast age difference with Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

52-year-old Michigan native Ben Rathbun began an online relationship with 24-year-old Peruvian Mahogany that 90 Day fans first heard about on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. What viewers are having the biggest problem with, is the 28-year age difference between Ben and Mahogany and how close in age she is to his four children.

On Twitter, Before the 90 Days critics harped on Ben’s relationship and decision-making through relentless memes. They took aim at his judgment and made the age disparity the central focus of the comical online representations.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers roasted Ben Rathbun for his age difference with Mahogany Roca

It is clear that Before the 90 Days were unnerved by Ben and Mahogany’s age difference and Ben’s approach to the relationship since he has a checkered past with younger women and Mahogany is so close to his children’s ages.

A ton of well-liked memes were made about Ben that called out the creepiness of the situation.

One popular 90 Day Twitter account shared a still image of Ben talking and wrote, “He’s dating a 24 year old talking about ‘spiritual level’ and ‘God’s plan’. He has a 19 year old daughter, how would he feel if God planned a 50 year old for her?”

He's dating a 24 year old talking about "spiritual level" and "God's plan." He has a 19 year old daughter, how would he feel if God planned a 50 year old for her? #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/gIRycYIErl — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) January 17, 2022

Another meme was made of someone saying, “That’s not okay” followed up by the caption for it.

The caption read, “Ben has a 20yr old daughter and is messing with [a] 24yr old girl.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Ben has a 20yr old daughter and is messing with 24yr old girl pic.twitter.com/qk5hkuXzwx — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) January 17, 2022

Another viewer used a GIF of someone putting a cardboard box over their head and remarked, “Ben’s kids knowing their daddy is a dummy chasing some facetuned broad half his age in a foreign country.”

Ben’s kids knowing their daddy is a dummy chasing some facetuned broad half his age in a foreign country



#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4ek1ILgQ3y — theebouffants’ reality TV burner account (@speaksingifs) January 17, 2022

Ben Rathbun’s family expressed their concern and blasted Ben for his past transgressions

Ben sat his family down to let them know about his relationship with Mahogany and the fact that he was traveling to Peru for a few weeks to meet her for the first time.

His family reminded him that he had been in a bad relationship with a different younger woman that caused him to spoil his relationship with them. They confronted him about messing up his relationship with them all for a fleeting unrealistic relationship.

Ben assured his kids and ex-wife that he would not repeat old patterns and would make sure that they were the priority.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.