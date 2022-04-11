90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun declares his love for Mahogany, says a lot has happened ‘off camera’

Ben Rathbun declares his love for Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun has not given up on his relationship with Mahogany Roca, and he recently declared his love for her on social media. This comes on the heels of another post that Ben shared where he claimed to be embarrassed by his actions after rewatching the show.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star claimed that he planned to do better going forward and that there was even some truth to what viewers have been saying about him. However, while some people assumed Ben had come to his senses, Part 2 of the Tell All told a different story as he admitted to being in a relationship with Mahogany.

Despite the ongoing criticisms regarding his relationship with the 22-year-old, Ben just shared a post declaring his love for her.

Ben Rathbun declares his love for Mahogany Roca

During Part 2 of the Tell All, Ben Rathbun confessed that he had returned to Peru to see Mahogany without the TLC cameras. He recently shared a photo with Mahogany on Instagram, which seemed to be from his latest trip.

“Mahogany is one of the kindest, most sincere, and loving people I have ever met, but TV gives a very small heavily edited sample of who someone is,” wrote the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

He continued, “She was incredibly wise to not immediately accept me unconditionally into her life and rightly questioned my intentions when I came with an entire TV show.”

“Off-camera, she has a beautiful heart. People may never know,” added Ben in his Instagram post.

Ben Rathbun says his story with Mahogany Roca continues

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star reiterated his sentiment about Mahogany in another post on his Instagram Story and hinted that their relationship is not over.

The 52-year-old continued to rave about the Peruvian native and noted that she wasn’t in it for the fame because he had to convince her to participate in the show.

“She didn’t want attention or celebrity she just wanted to get to know me,” said Ben. “I made this possible by convincing her to be on the show.”

As we now know Ben and Mahogany spent time together again in Peru without the cameras and rekindled their relationship.

Ben confirmed that they were still together during the Tell All, despite his recent post about regretting his actions.

Pic credit: @Benrathbun27/Instagram

“Was this all a mistake? It certainly damaged our relationship,” continued Ben. “But it also tested our bond and love immensely, so the story continues.”

Before ending his post, Ben urged viewers to not judge and revealed that a lot has happened between them “off-camera.”

“She is amazingly strong loyal and brave, I hope people can see that,” he added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.