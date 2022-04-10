90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers weren’t impressed with Season 5 Tell All

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were less than impressed with the Season 5 Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was full of enough drama that most viewers expected an entertaining Tell All that answered all of their burning questions — but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, 90 Day Fiance fans are feeling as though they’ve been shortchanged and were left with a lot of unanswered questions.

Before the 90 Days Tell All Part 1 left viewers hopeful for Part 2

This season’s Tell All was slightly different since cast member Alina Kasha and her love interest Caleb Greenwood weren’t in attendance. Due to Alina’s past racist social media posts, TLC fired her and informed 90 Day Fiance fans that her and Caleb’s segments would no longer air.

During this season’s Tell All, there were some other shocking moments, including news that Mike Berk and Ximena Morales reconciled, much to the surprise and dismay of most of the cast, the viewers, and Mike’s friend Nelcy.

Things got intense when Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s love life got exposed, and very specific details were shared. Kim Menzies left the stage after discovering that Usman Umar had called his ex, Zara, during another tense moment.

Part 2 of the Tell All looked as though it would answer the questions that Part 1 left with viewers, but 90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t see it that way.

90 Day Fiance viewers not impressed with Before the 90 Days Tell All

Taking to Twitter following the second half of the Tell All, Before the 90 Days viewers expressed their discontentment with the way Part 2 played out and left so many questions unanswered.

“This seasons tell all was not good at all,” wrote one disgruntled 90 Day Fiance viewer. “I guess the producers were over it like the viewers.”

Another viewer who was hoping the Tell All would tackle more drama griped, “I really hated this tell all. We didn’t get into Memphis’s baby, Gino’s prenup, mahogany’s lies, or any of Kim’s foolery.”

Tagging TLC, yet another Before the 90 Days fan took to Twitter to express their dismay: “Wtf kind of tell all was that? You skipped over Kimberly threatening Usman with her son if he didn’t have sex with her, Memphis got away with [not] answering a damn thing! This whole season was a waste!”

In another tweet, a critic wrote, “Tell All part 2 … SMH so many things left unresolved. This has been the worst season.”

Now that Season 5 has come to an end, 90 Day Fiance viewers may get some of their answers from the Before the 90 Days cast on social media, if they’re lucky.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.