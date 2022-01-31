90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers sound off on Ximena and Mike’s motives for being with each other

Mike and Ximena’s reasons for being together were discussed by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have gotten to know the pitfalls and red flags in Mike and Ximena’s relationship, and Ximena’s family spelled out her motives during the latest episode which prompted a discussion on them by critics.

Ximena and her family think that marrying Mike is a safe and stable choice despite the fact that he severely grosses her out and that they can’t communicate in the same language.

It was made clear from Ximena’s side that Mike would be able to give her and her kids a better life and that might be reason enough for her to commit to the relationship and that’s what Before the 90 Days critics commented on.

The reasoning behind Mike’s side of things was also discussed.

A Reddit thread was started that made a collage of the scene where Ximena and her family were talking about all the realistic reasons she should commit to her relationship with Mike and accept a possible proposal.

It highlighted the conversation where Ximena’s mom said, “Xime, have you thought about if you end things with him, then you’ll no longer have a way to pay for an apartment, that you’ll have to start working.”

The subject that introduced the scene read, “When you boil it down, this is all it is.”

There were two strong arguments that got a lot of agreement from Before the 90 Days viewers in the thread.

One top comment remarked, “Both Mike and Xemina are going to have to have to make hard settles in order for their relationship to work. Mike has to settle for someone who isn’t attracted to him is only with him for the support $. Xemina has to settle for someone that she isn’t attracted to, most likely also disgusted by, but he gives her money and will be a father to her children.”

While the other popular point asserted, “The sad thing is, Mike dug his own grave. He already had the advantage of being in the provider role, which automatically would help him be attractive to Ximena. Then he messed it all up himself by leaving his skid marked boxers around her house and farting and burping in her face while she was trying to be intimate.”

They finished by saying, “It’s hard to feel bad at this point when he behaves like a bumbling child who needs to be sat down and talked to about controlling their bodily functions in public.”

Pic credit: @u/shonuph/Reddit

Mike Berk farted while having an intimate moment with Ximena Cuellar on 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days

Mike let out a loud fart while he was on top of Ximena making out with her and viewers, as well as Ximena, were disgusted and still haven’t gotten over it.

The fart, along with other gross bodily functions and hygiene problems from Mike, made viewers side with Ximena on her harsh tone in dealing with it after she sat him down and let him know the consequences if he didn’t clean up his behavior.

