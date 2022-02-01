90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers slam Kimberly Menzies for trying to coerce Sojaboy into sleeping with her

Kimberly Menzies is getting slammed by fans of the show for her intrusive behavior towards Usman. Pic credit: TLC

Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been getting slammed by viewers of the show recently for her actions towards Usman aka Sojaboy and coercing him into sleeping with her.

Fans have recently taken to Twitter to display their disgust for Kimberly.

In recent episodes, viewers have seen Kimberly trying so hard to be intimate with Usman, to the point that it is embarrassing for viewers even to watch.

Fans of the show are slamming Kimberly

Viewers have become so upset with Kimberly and feel that if the roles were reversed and she were a man, none of her actions would be tolerable or acceptable.

Fans were taken aback when they saw Kimberly deliberately trying to throw her son cursing Usman out as a tactic for forcing Usman to give in to her advances.

KIM: My son’s gonna be so angry and cuss you out for actually respecting me by not having sex with me when you’re clearly not into me!! 😂🤣 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/oR48ai7hFs — Date My Sister (@HeyMrBooker) January 31, 2022

Viewers have made statements like, “Kim forcing Usman like that was so hard to watch. I mean if that was a man nobody would’ve been ok with it!” statements like this are the general consensus for many viewers.

Kim forcing Usman like that was so hard to watch. I mean if that was a man nobody would've been ok with it! Girl go home he's obviously not into you staaaaaaaaappp 😭😭😭#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/kEADSXXGPq Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter! February 1, 2022

Kimberly’s actions are incredibly disheartening because viewers see Usman constantly trying to push away Kimberly and her advances. In a prior episode, we had saw that Usman and Kimberly had gotten into a big argument over the fact that he did not want to spend the night with her, and she basically forced him into changing his mind.

Some viewers still feel that Usman is only using Kimberly to advance in his music career, and that is the real reason that he has no desire to be intimate with her.

Fans do not understand why Kimberly just won’t leave

Fans are also in an uproar over the fact that Kimberly still has yet to leave. Fans feel that because she is a grown woman, she should not be acting so childish and trying to force a man who is not interested in her to be intimate.

In a previous episode, fans saw that Usman did go ahead and give in to Kimberly and spend the night in her hotel room after initially telling her no; however, there was such a massive dispute over the fact that he still really did not want to be intimate, but slept in the same bed as her.

Some fans find it very odd that Kimberly still wants to pursue a relationship like this when they can tell that she is not Usman’s cup of tea.

Usman had previously stated that his lack of intimacy is because it’s against his culture; however, he was very capable of being intimate with his ex-wife Lisa, which made it even more evident for fans that he genuinely is not into Kimberly.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC 8/7c.