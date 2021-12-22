90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers point out red flags in Jasmine and Gino’s relationship

There are plenty of red flags in Jasmine and Gino’s relationship, according to fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

This season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Jasmine and Gino, an unlikely couple with plenty of red flags in their relationship.

Gino is a 51-year-old product development engineer from Michigan and Jasmine is a 34-year-old American Literature teacher from Panama City, Panama.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Gino and Jasmine an unlikely match

The two seemed an unlikely match off the bat, given their vastly different lifestyles and appearances, but they both possess some quirky qualities that attracted them to each other.

However, 90 Day Fiance fans are leery of Gino and Jasmine’s relationship and see red flags already.

Jasmine is admittedly overly jealous when it comes to Gino and requires him to check in with her at all times and FaceTime her when he’s in the presence of anyone else, particularly other females.

Despite being unemployed for several months during the pandemic, Gino continued to send money to Jasmine for cosmetic procedures.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers took to Twitter after this week’s episode and commented on the red flags they’ve seen already in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers discuss red flags in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship

“Gino just doesn’t give me good vibes, BUT Jasmine is no better,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer.

They added, “Even her friend told her she’s crazy for making him FT her everywhere he goes.”

Another tweet from a fan of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days read, “Is anyone else getting vibes of Larissa from Jasmine? Good luck Gino.”

Larissa Lima was married to Colt Johnson and the former couple appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Their marriage was volatile, however, and they ended up divorcing less than a year later.

“Electric toothbrushes, pregnancy tests, viagra, and lies,” wrote another viewer on Twitter. “The story of Gino and Jasmine.”

On the first day Gino arrived in Panama to meet Jasmine for the first time, he gifted her an electric toothbrush and a pregnancy test.

Also referenced in the viewer’s comment was viagra, which Gino brought with him on his trip, as he feared intimacy issues with Jasmine since he hadn’t been intimate with a woman in several years.

90 Day Fiance fans have labeled Gino as “creepy” and find his behavior to be cringy, but after meeting Jasmine, it appears that he has just what she has been looking for.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.