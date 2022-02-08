90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers don’t like the way Memphis talks to Hamza

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have been rubbed the wrong way by how Memphis Smith speaks to Hamza. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith is not winning any 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans with the way she speaks to her partner Hamza given their extreme language barrier.

Many critics feel she the way she addresses him and uses improper English to explain things to him is offensive.

Unamused Before the 90 Days viewers have taken to social media to make memes or statements regarding the awkward way Memphis communicates with Hamza on the show.

The way that Memphis Smith talks to Hamza Moknii was criticized by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Memphis was bashed on social media for the uncomfortable manner in which she talks to Hamza.

There have numerous calls around the internet for Memphis to stop addressing Hamza the way she does because it has been coming off as inappropriate and weird.

On Twitter, a popular comment was made by a Before the 90 Days viewer who shared, “Anyone else sick of Memphis talking to Hamza like a toddler?”

A critic of Memphis brought up the way she speaks to Hamza. Pic credit: @parseleyandqtips/Twitter

Another critic with a top comment wrote, “Memphis….STOP SPEAKING LIKE THAT!! ‘Me tired’, ‘you tired?’ He’s not a caveman!”

A different critic urged Memphis to stop speaking to Hamza the way she does. Pic credit: @xtinaw72/Twitter

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that featured a side-by-side photo of Memphis and Hamza with the description, “Memphis: I’m hungry. Hamza: Huh? Memphis: Me hungry. Hamza: Ah, ok!”

Above the meme was the caption, “Memphis… Stop it! (cursing/angry face emoji).”

On another social platform, there were calls for Memphis to speak normally to Hamza. Pic credit: @steventheskoodilypoop/Instagram

Memphis Smith’s mom Deborah took aim at Hamza and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics

In since-deleted comments, Memphis’ mom Deborah slammed Hamza on a recent picture calling him “abusive” and saying that Memphis, “did everything for him.”

She also went after several critics in the comments who took issue and Memphis’ toxic behavior out. Deborah was called out for being a “non-existent mother” to which Deborah insinuated that not everything on TV is real.

Neither Hamza nor Memphis addressed Deborah’s bizarre social media actions but Before the 90 Days fans should stay tuned for any further loose lips from her.

