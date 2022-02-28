90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are convinced Mahogany and her parents are actors

Viewers call out Mahogany Roca for her fake storyline. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are up in arms about the storyline between Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca which has taken quite the turn over the past few weeks. After doubting Mahogany’s existence since Ben first shared their story, people were shocked when she showed her face.

Many are still doubtful that the woman who showed up is the same person Ben was talking to online since Mahogany looks very different from her heavily filtered images.

However, the more airtime that Mahogany gets, the more red flags viewers have been pointing out, and at this point, the consensus is that Mahogany and her family are actors.

90 Day Fiance viewers insist that Mahogany and her parents are actors

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are not buying Mahogany’s story and even Ben now has suspicions. There have been many red flags since the Peruvian native finally showed her face on camera–the first being the vast difference in her appearance.

Ben noted that Mahogany did look different than the photos he saw of her during their online interactions, but he discovered even more discrepancies in the latest episode.

Mahogany’s parents were introduced in the last episode and now people are more convinced than ever that all three are actors.

Ben: Can I meet your parents tonight?

"Mahogany": *looks to producers* Did you hire people to play the roles of Papa Mahogany and Mama Mahogany?#90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/jACr15AWuf — Flying Pigs (@PigsBFlying) February 28, 2022

“Mahogany rented out an Airbnb [and] paid two people to pretend to be her parents. No one can make me feel otherwise,” said one Twitter user.

“I think someone was catfishing with Mahogany’s picture and paid Mahogany to meet Ben to make the story believable. The parents are actors for suuuure!” reasoned one viewer.

“…Mahogany and rental parents 101,” wrote one commenter.

“These stand-in parents only met Mahogany today,” said a viewer.

Another tweet read, “producers rushing to find someone to be Mahogany’s parents.”

90 Day viewers notice red flags in Mahogany’s story

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have already aired their suspicions about Mahogany’s accent but they’ve since noticed more red flags and so has Ben.

After being welcomed into her apartment, Ben reasoned that Mahogany did not live there. The 52-year-old observed all the high-end appliances in the space and that it was void of any personal photos of her or her family.

As for viewers, they are fully convinced that Mahogany rented out an Airbnb for the occasion.

“Most obvious temporary living space rental in reality TV history,” said one Twitter user.

“Y’all is that an Airbnb! ” added a commenter.

“That is not where Mahogany lives. No way. Nothing personal, no photos, makeup, hairdryer, blankets, computer- nothing,” added someone else. “I think it’s an Air B&B or a guy friend’s apartment.”

Do you believe Mahogany’s storyline so far?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.