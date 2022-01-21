90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis responds to hateful comment saying Hamza should dump her

Memphis responds to comment following recent backlash. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith faces backlash from fans of the show after this week’s episode where Memphis told her fiance Hamza Moknii to lie to his mother.

The couple was spending their first night together, and the arrangement was for Hamza to sleep in the living room while Memphis slept in the bedroom.

Well, during the middle of the night, Hamza decided to sneak into Memphis’ room to have a little “sexy time,” as the couple likes to call it.

Memphis was not pleased with the outcome of “sexy time” as she thought it was too “quick.” Feeling dissatisfied, Memphis confronted Hamza about the night before, and she attempted to vocalize her issues around the topic.

While she and Hamza discussed the night before, Hamzas mother entered the room and sees the two getting ready.

Seeing the two getting ready in the morning together raised some significant tension in the household.

Tensions arise between Hamza’s mother and Memphis

After Hamza’s mother caught the two together, Memphis had the idea for Hamza to lie to his mother and tell her that nothing happened and that no “sexy time” occurred as the two were getting ready for the day.

Memphis thought this would be the best idea as it was her first night, and she still wanted to make a good impression on his mother.

Hamza had to sit down with his mother and lie to her as she was in total disbelief that her son had betrayed her trust as she told him he was not to sleep in the same room with Memphis.

Fans of the show were not cool with Memphis’s decision to lie

Some fans of the show were in an uproar and even took to social media to directly confront Memphis because she decided to ask Hamza to lie to his mother as they saw it as a sign of disrespect.

One follower commented, “Why do u ask Hamza to lie to his mother!…. You are very disrespectful… You have no ethics or morals… Hope he dumps you… if he’s smart he will or maybe he will use you for a green card!”

Memphis clapped back by basically saying that the fan of the show was a hater and that she would pray for her.

She also alludes to the fact that the fan didn’t know the whole story, so we will need to keep our eyes peeled for next week’s episode to find out precisely what Memphis meant by that.

