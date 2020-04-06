90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa needs to reevaluate whether she wants a partner or a doormat

During this episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we travel to Nigeria to see how Usman lives.

He brings Lisa to the town where his mother lives, which means they have to stay at a motel of sorts.

Usman appears very proud of how the trip is unfolding.

His friend picks them up, he has the luxury suite waiting for them, and there is even a bucket in the bathroom for showers.

What more could you want?

Well, apparently, if your name is Lisa, you want to have your cake and eat it too – ideally in a hotel room fit for kings and a fiance who continues to cater to her every need.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa can’t see her own flaws

We already know that she’s disgusted by the way Usman lives. She tells us right away in the episode.

It is as if Lisa didn’t prepare herself at all for this trip. Didn’t she Google Nigeria or the place where Usman lives?

Didn’t she know that this was her reality, as she asked Usman what to pack and the game plan for the weeks she was there?

Rather than take it all in and see it as a learning experience, she quickly points the finger at Usman, who is getting tired of constantly apologizing.

In fact, he seems to be apologizing all the time.

And he realizes this, as he asks Lisa how it is that he’s constantly apologizing and fixing their problems, not her. How is that possible?

We would like to know too, Usman.

The interesting thing about this conversation is that Usman is literally pouring his heart into this, asking her genuinely how he could be wrong.

He’s truly looking for her to say something. And she’s just staying silent.

Girl, this is your time to admit to your issues and fix your problems.

Instead, she has the guts to say to the cameraman that Usman isn’t the man she fell in love with.

What? Because he’s standing up for himself?

Lisa should probably just reevaluate what she wants in a man

The best part is when she blames the stress on the trip – aka the poor living conditions – on their fighting.

“You are very insecure about this relationship. I thought we were further than this…This is just too much. This trip has been very stressful,” Lisa tells him.

No, Lisa. What happened was Usman stood up for himself. And you didn’t like it. And now, because he’s showing he has a backbone, you think he’s changed.

He was just pushed to the edge and stood up for himself.

While this would be the time where I’d advise her on whether she wants a partner, where you are equals in a relationship or a doormat, it appears she has already chosen.

There are reports that they are still married even though there are cheating allegations surrounding the couple.

Maybe Lisa did push Usman to the edge.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.