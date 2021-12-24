90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly shares throwback photo with her son

Kimberly Menzies shared an old photo with her son on social media to celebrate an achievement of his. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Kimberly Menzies has struck a chord with viewers who have boosted her popularity on social media where she recently posted a throwback picture with her son.

Before the 90 Days fans are eagerly waiting to see how Kim’s relationship with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar pans out and off-camera fans are interested to know more about Kim through the things she posts.

Kim was prompted to post a nostalgic photo with her son because he just graduated from college and she appears to have wanted to revel in how far he has come since she was raising him as a little boy.

Kimberly Menzies shared throwback photo with her son

Kim has said on the Before the 90 Days that she is a proud mom who remains very close with her son in his twenties so it comes as no surprise that she gushed about him while celebrating a big milestone in his life.

Kim highlighted her son’s college graduation in a post with the caption, “My biggest accomplishment, my son @jdmzie always my baby!”

The second picture Kim posted was from back in the day when her son was small and she was around twenty years younger.

Kim still looks similar to the way she did when her son was little. One of the only major differences is that her hair appears a lot more curly than the way Before the 90 Days fans know her to wear it.

Kim shared an old photo of her son and her when he was little. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are highly anticipating Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Usman’s first meeting

Before the 90 Days fans know from watching the trailer for this season that Kim and Usman will have an adorable first meeting as Kim flies to Tanzania to meet Usman.

Viewers also know that things take several wrong turns at some point regarding Kim’s desire to have sex and Usman shutting her down, as well as Usman being turned off by some of Kim’s controlling behavior.

There is plenty of mystery this early on in the Before the 90 Days season and viewers should buckle up as they watch the relationship between Kim and Usman unfold after they meet in person.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.