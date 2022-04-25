90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao debuts new beard to 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Johnny Chao surprised fans by having facial hair. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched Johnny Chao struggle to maintain his relationship with his American girlfriend, Ella, during Season 5.

Since appearing on the show, Johnny has ramped up his presence on social media and recently shared several selfies with a new facial hair look.

The Before the 90 Days audience has been used to seeing the 34-year-old Chinese native and single father of one bare-faced through his private interviews, video calls with Ella, and appearance at the Tell All.

In his recent social media post, Johnny sported a mustache as well as facial hair that extended from the sides of his face down to his chin.

Johnny noted that he trimmed in beard and made spicy cabbage in his post.

Johnny Chao shared facial hair selfies with 90 Day Fiance fans

Before the 90 Days star Johnny shared a post on Instagram that featured six different photos, 2 of which were selfies.

In the selfies, Johnny debuted his new look with facial hair. He had not previously shared a bearded look with 90 Day fans before.

In both photos he was wearing glasses and had a full-grown mustache that was not attached to the rest of his beard.

Most of Johnny’s beard came down the side of his face and connected to chin hair and hair below his lower lip.

The other photos in the post featured views from Johnny’s rooftop as well as the spicy cabbage dinner he made.

In his caption, Johnny wrote, “Today is a beautiful day, after raining the air is so fresh and with good moisture. Clouds are so close. I trimmed my beard and climbed to the rooftop cooked spicy cabbage for dinner.”

Are Johnny Chao and Ella Johnson still together?

Before the 90 Days viewers found out that Ella Johnson cheated on Johnny after she told him about the incident on the last episode the couple appeared on of the season.

Johnny forgave Ella and has since taken the blame for her transgression.

At the Tell All, Ella said she had not cheated after the one time but did admit that she had an Asian man she met on the internet fly to Idaho and stay with her at her house for her birthday.

Johnny had not known about that birthday situation and was upset after hearing the news. Nonetheless, he and Ella remained on good terms and appeared to still be in a relationship.

Ella recently said that she and Johnny’s story will continue to be told on 90 Day Diaries so viewers can anticipate whether the couple will finally meet in person or not.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.